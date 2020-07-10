The Broncos and Bulldogs have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Suncorp Stadium.
2020-07-11T07:30:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|3
|H. Farnworth
|4
|Darius Boyd
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Brodie Croft
|8
|T. Pangai Junior
|9
|Issac Luke
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Corey Oates
|13
|P. Carrigan
|14
|Tom Dearden
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|16
|Rhys Kennedy
|17
|Ben Te'o
|18
|Cory Paix
|19
|Jamil Hopoate
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves