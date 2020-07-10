BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 18: Darius Boyd of the Broncos runs with the ball during the round 18 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on July 18, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Broncos and Bulldogs have cut their squads to 19 ahead of tomorrow’s match at Suncorp Stadium.

2020-07-11T07:30:00ZSuncorp Stadium
1Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako
3H. FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4Darius BoydDarius Boyd
5Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7Brodie CroftBrodie Croft
8T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
9Issac LukeIssac Luke
10Payne HaasPayne Haas
11Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12Corey OatesCorey Oates
13P. CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 
14Tom DeardenTom Dearden
15Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
16Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
17Ben Te'oBen Te'o
 
18Cory PaixCory Paix
19Jamil HopoateJamil Hopoate
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak1
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney2
Reimis SmithReimis Smith3
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya4
C. CrichtonChristian Crichton5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran6
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King9
Dylan NapaDylan Napa10
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner12
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson13
 
Kerrod HollandKerrod Holland14
Renouf To'omagaRenouf To'omaga16
Sauaso SueSauaso Sue17
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden19
 
Sione KatoaSione Katoa21
Chris SmithChris Smith23