Forward Trent Merrin will make a return to the NRL and the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020.
Merrin has signed a two-year deal which will see him at the club until at least the end of 2021.
“Trent could’ve jumped like a kangaroo all the way back to Australia he’s that excited to come back to the Dragons,” Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward said on the club website.
“Trent has indicated to the club several times over the past 12 months that he’d love to come home; an opportunity for this has since come up after the club granted Luciano his requested release.
“Luciano indicated he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the Dragons beyond the 2020 season. As a result, we’ll be able to do multiple things as far as overall recruitment is concerned with Luciano’s money.
“Trent brings plenty of experience to the Dragons’ forward pack and is someone who is really passionate and can’t wait to put the Red V back on.”
Good signing for the Dragons. Merrin isn’t what he use to be but he will be very useful at lock. Gives them 3 strong middle forward in Graham and Vaughan with a bunch of experience
Geez I get sick of the dragons spin doctors. Leilua indicates he wouldn’t be renewing his contract beyond 2020. That’s one way of extricating yourself from the blame of one of the dragons few dangerous players and long time junior prospect leaving. Or you could just say we didn’t want to pay him what he was worth. Millward is corny and cringeworthy.
I understand how you feel butters and I am sorry to see Leilua go, but with the probability of Jack de Belin not playing again the Dragons needed another hard man in their pack to replace him. The fact that Trent Merrin wanted to come back to the club says he won’t need any motivation to get down and dirty. I have mentioned before that I thought he played his best football with the Dragons, and being 30 years of age doesn’t mean he can’t play good football again.
The Dragons forward pack is taking on a Dad’s Army kind of image, but the experience these guys have is something you can’t buy.
Merrin still has a lot to offer although past his best.
Is in there when the going gets tough and thats hard to come by.
Well done dragons, swap a gun young forward for an average one. Luciano was gutted, he’s a local junior and did NOT want to leave. Tigers the big winners.
I agree with you daffy, the Tigers are the big winners in this swap. Luciano is a young up and coming forward. Merrin will only be able to play 15-20 minute spells, It reminds me of the deal the Dragons did this time last year, Au Mao to the Warriors and we got that dud Korbin Sims in Au Mau’s place.
The only other swapping I want to see now is McGreggor out and a new coach coming in, the Dragons will certainly be the winners if that happens.