Forward Trent Merrin will make a return to the NRL and the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2020.

Merrin has signed a two-year deal which will see him at the club until at least the end of 2021.

“Trent could’ve jumped like a kangaroo all the way back to Australia he’s that excited to come back to the Dragons,” Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward said on the club website.

“Trent has indicated to the club several times over the past 12 months that he’d love to come home; an opportunity for this has since come up after the club granted Luciano his requested release.

“Luciano indicated he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the Dragons beyond the 2020 season. As a result, we’ll be able to do multiple things as far as overall recruitment is concerned with Luciano’s money.

“Trent brings plenty of experience to the Dragons’ forward pack and is someone who is really passionate and can’t wait to put the Red V back on.”