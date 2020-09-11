With the NRL entering its last leg, the excitement around Australia’s most popular sporting event is at an all-time high.

Fans and punters are glued to their TVs watching each game, trying to make a call on which eight teams are likely to reach the finals.

The NRL season this year might have been a little different from earlier, but the thrill and excitement surrounding the games are nevertheless at a peak, and for someone wanting to make money from it, right now is the ideal time to place those winning wagers.

However, before indulging in any sports betting, it is essential to select the right bookie. This late in the tournament, it is best to go with one of the well-known UK betting sites that are not on Gamstop, so that you can play uninterrupted and also pick up some good bonuses along the way.

The next step is to fix a budget for your investment and make sure you stick to it. Once you have all that in order, it is time to bet, and the ideal way is to spread out your money across some of the top NRL odds offered by the bookmakers.

Grand Final Winner

The big one to wager on in the NRL is the overall Grand Final winner. If we look at the points table, the Roosters are coming in the fourth position right now, but having won the last two championships back-to-back, they will undoubtedly be gunning for a hattrick with all of their might this year.

A popular choice with the bookmakers who have the Roosters on 5/2 odds, it is essential that you do not forget about the fan favourites, Melbourne Storms, listed at 14/5 odds. However, if you go by predictions by people associated with the sport more intricately, the Raiders are not to be overlooked, and picking up a 12/1 odds bet can be a real money winner if they end up pushing through till the end.

Top Points Scorer

Sometimes wagering on a player instead of the whole team comes easy, especially for punters new to sports betting. The top points scorer can be a bit tricky, though, but at this stage of the competition, we have a few top contenders.

Kyle Flanagan of the Roosters is leading the pack quite comfortably with 160 points from only 15 games. However, it will be foolish not to keep a watch on Cameron Smith, who only last year became the highest points scorer in the history of the NRL. Two other players worth your bets are Nathan Cleary from the Panthers and Mitchell Moses from the Eels.

Top 8 to Finish

With all the anticipation around the finals, many punters forget to bet on the top 4 or 8 season finishers. It’s a relatively more straightforward wager to make, especially towards the end of the competition.

Looking at the points table, the Storms, Eels, and Panthers have a comfortable lead. However, there still might be a fight left for the fourth position between the Roosters, Raiders, and the Knights. For those looking at the top 8, the Rabbitohs and Sharks complete the list of teams that we expect to see in the finals.