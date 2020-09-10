Whilst the NRL is one of the top Rugby League competitions in the world, many of our stars have moved around the world to try their luck in the English Super League.

Rugby League originated in England and the Super League is also one of the top divisions in the world, with a host of our exciting stars making their way over there to impress against the absolute best. Whilst it is widely known as the English Super League, they do boast teams from other parts of the northern hemisphere.

Catalans Dragons are an active member despite being based in France, and Toronto Wolfpack also recently appeared in the division for a single season. Even Paris Saint-Germain have played in the Super League, giving it a real international flavour. Toronto’s sole season saw one of our former players, Ricky Leutele, plying his trade at that level. Despite the Wolfpack withdrawing from the Super League recently, some of our former sons will still be competing when play resumes, the best of which we have picked for you below.

James Gavet

Samoan international Gavet appeared in NRL for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights in a seven-year stay in the NRL. He earned two caps for Samoa, making his debut in 2016 during their historical test match against Fiji in Apia.

He now represents Huddersfield Giants in the Super League and has recently shed around 12kg in anticipation for the new season.

Manu Ma’u

Manu Ma’u spent six years with Parramatta Eels, but left last summer to test himself with Hull FC. There is an intense rivalry in the city of Hull, with two clubs, FC and Kingston Rovers, battling it out for supremacy.

The club that the big aggressive forward left behind are also battling for pride, right at the top of the NRL. Parramatta were overwhelming favourites in their early-season game against New Zealand Warriors, according the latest odds on Bwin, with 10 points separating them after just 16 games.

The Eels have not suffered too badly from losing Ma’u, whilst Hull FC are eighth in Super League standing, although KR are bottom of the 11 sides.

Gareth Widdop

31-year-old Widdop was born in Halifax, England, but made his name over here in stints with Melbourne Storm and the St. George Illawarra Dragons. He was an NRL Premiership winner in 2012 with Storm, later finishing as runner-up in the 2017 World Cup with England.

He finally got to play back home in 2020, joining the successful Warrington Wolves side. They were Challenge Cup Winners in 2019 and are expected to fare well this season with Widdop helping drive them forward.

James Maloney

34-year-old Maloney has extensive pedigree here in the NRL, appearing for Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and the Penrith Panthers. He is a decorated international, featuring for Australia, New South Wales State of Origin, Country Origin and Prime Minister’s XIII representative.

He claimed two Premiership titles before moving to Catalan Dragons and is still one of the most creative playmakers in Rugby League.