After a fantastic first season of senior football, exciting teenage middle forward Tom Gilbert has agreed to a two-year extension with the North Queensland Cowboys which will see him remain at the club through until the end of the 2022 season.

Gilbert was a winner of the 2019 Queensland Cup Rookie of the Year and Lock of the Year as well as Townsville Blackhawks Player of the Year.

Even though he was not 19 until late in the season, Gilbert ranked inside the top 10 in the competition for both running metres (third) and tackles (seventh).

As a member of the Cowboys’ academy program, Gilbert also represented the Queensland Residents and Queensland under 20’s sides in 2019.

Gilbert will graduate to the Cowboys’ top 30 in 2020 and could potentially push for an NRL debut after being in the weekly 21-man squad a number of times in the latter part of the season.

“There isn’t many 18-year-olds who can play in the middle of the field for long periods of time at Queensland Cup level like Tom did this year,” Cowboys Director of Football Peter Parr told the club’s website.

“When you’re looking at what a player brings off the field with personality and behaviour, Tom is at the top of the tree. Those attributes will ensure he will make it to NRL level and when he does, I’m sure he will be at that level for a long period of time.

“Tom had a very special year for someone so young and to be able to extend his contract is something everybody at our club is extremely excited about.”