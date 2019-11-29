The Titans have offered Jai Arrow an upgraded four-year deal in the last 24 hours, handing Gold Coast a major boost in retaining the star forwards’ signature.

While the Titans remain hopeful in their pursuit for in-demand star Latrell Mitchell, they are looking to keep Arrow as a priority, upgrading their initial offer for the Maroons forward that could see him stay with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

It is believed that Arrow’s preference is to remain with the Titans, according to NRL.com.

The Titans’ latest offer will be to halt Arrow’s interest from any potential rivals, with the Rabbitohs expected to offer the Queensland forward a deal for the 2021 season and beyond.

If Gold Coast successfully retain Arrow’s services, it will likely mean they are out of the race for Mitchell, given their salary cap restrictions.

On the other hand, if Arrow is to sign for the Rabbitohs for 2021, the Titans could release him a year early on his contract to further boost their chances of landing Mitchell.

Mitchell is believed to tour the Titans’ facilities next week.