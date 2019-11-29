The Titans have offered Jai Arrow an upgraded four-year deal in the last 24 hours, handing Gold Coast a major boost in retaining the star forwards’ signature.
While the Titans remain hopeful in their pursuit for in-demand star Latrell Mitchell, they are looking to keep Arrow as a priority, upgrading their initial offer for the Maroons forward that could see him stay with the club until the end of the 2024 season.
It is believed that Arrow’s preference is to remain with the Titans, according to NRL.com.
The Titans’ latest offer will be to halt Arrow’s interest from any potential rivals, with the Rabbitohs expected to offer the Queensland forward a deal for the 2021 season and beyond.
If Gold Coast successfully retain Arrow’s services, it will likely mean they are out of the race for Mitchell, given their salary cap restrictions.
On the other hand, if Arrow is to sign for the Rabbitohs for 2021, the Titans could release him a year early on his contract to further boost their chances of landing Mitchell.
Mitchell is believed to tour the Titans’ facilities next week.
With Mitchell trying to play mind games with the Roosters, Tigers, Dogs whom all withdre their offers then the Cowboys, and now his latest victim the Titans.
However it appears now that the tables have turned with the NQ returning his using tactics to speed up the Holmes signature, now the Spoon Premiers GC Titans have copied the Cows tactical ploy buy using Mitchell to attempt to re-sign Arrow. Like somebody said previously. Souths are struggling to attract anyone. Fifita, Ado-Carr, Arrow and Mitchell have all palmed the team that has poor support, poor defence, poor coaching, no forwards, no home ground and no social gatherings at a Leagues club of their own.
Souths can’t do anything till the NRL make a call on Burgess money, Arrow would be a good pick up and have no doubt would come once an offer is made , same has Latrell, Souths have the most supporters in world rugby league, perhaps that is why Addo carr contacted Souths about coming back, we may have no leagues club but we still make a profit which is far more than all clubs except Broncos can say, plus our centre of excellence will be completed by 2022 something our nearest neighbours will never experience
Arrow is no Sam Burgess but Souths seem so desperate to sign anyone of half his ability, that they are willing to throw a million dollar contract towards Arrow.
In my opinion he is a 450k player
Arrow coming to Souths.
BTW Russell Crow’s Rabbitohs cap sold for 400k at fundraising charity for the bushfires appeal.
I believe at the same time Politis was out the front of easts leagues and couldn’t even give away roosters caps.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
If I’m the Titans I definitely prefer to keep Arrow then sign Mitchell.
Brimson looks promising, Kelly is really good at centre and in the other centre spot Watkins is nice. I know the titans need to improve and to do that they should go after young talent but he’s really not needed that much.
We definitely need to fill in the Sam void. If not Arrow then who? Surely can’t go with the current forwards we have. Tom Burgess and Liam Knight. Need back up better then Mark Nico 🤦♂️.
Rabbit017 why soufths keep buying duds is beyond me. It looks like a deadset .transit.lounge. with so far a turnover of over 20players.
Bwhahahah…..Bwahahahahaha! Why they could not sign Rooster and NZ Test enforcer Zane Tetevano is obvious. Good players are avoiding the dump.
2020 GAINS
Troy Dargan (Brisbane Broncos, 2021), Brock Gardner (2021), Edene Gebbie (2021), Bryson Goodwin (Warrington Wolves, 2020), Jack Johns (2020), Steven Marsters (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2020), CJ Mundine (2021), Jaxson Paulo (Gold Coast Titans, 2020), James Roberts (Brisbane Broncos, 2021), Jaydn Su’a (Brisbane Broncos, 2021)2020
LOSSES
Dean Britt (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Billy Brittain (released), George Burgess (Wigan Warriors), Sam Burgess (retired), Jacob Gagan (released), Mawene Hiroti (released), Greg Inglis (Retired), Rhys Kennedy (Brisbane Broncos), John Sutton (retired), Connor Tracey (Cronulla Sharks), Kyle Turner (released)
Bwahahahahaha……..Bwhahahah…