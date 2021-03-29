Titans vs Raiders – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-03T08:35:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansRaiders
Titans
Raiders
KICK OFF
 
2021-04-03T08:35:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
#NRLTitansRaiders

Match Summary

Titans

Raiders

 

Team Stats

Titans

Raiders

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

554
517

All Run Metres

5270
4684

Line Breaks

20
16

Offloads

37
14

Kick Metres

1455
1756

40/20

0
0

Tackles

971
997

Missed Tackles

79
81

Penalties Conceded

11
11

Errors

43
35

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Jamal Fogarty26
George Williams19
David Fifita12
Corey Thompson12
Jarrod Croker10

Top Goal Kicker

Jamal Fogarty13
George Williams7
Jarrod Croker5
Bailey Simonsson0
Patrick Herbert0

Top Try Scorer

David Fifita3
Corey Thompson3
Jordan Rapana2
AJ Brimson2
Hudson Young2

Top Try Assists

AJ Brimson3
George Williams3
Josh Hodgson3
Tyrone Peachey2
Bailey Simonsson1

Top Runs

C. Nicoll-Klokstad60
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui50
Corey Thompson50
Ryan Sutton47
Jordan Rapana46

Top Run Metres

C. Nicoll-Klokstad551
Corey Thompson541
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui471
Jordan Rapana470
Moeaki Fotuaika451

Top Linebreaks

Corey Thompson4
Jordan Rapana3
Phillip Sami3
Jarrod Wallace2
Hudson Young2

Top Offloads

David Fifita7
Moeaki Fotuaika6
Jarrod Wallace4
Phillip Sami4
Patrick Herbert3

Top Tackles

Josh Hodgson124
Mitch Rein115
Elliott Whitehead103
Ryan Sutton94
Josh Papalii90

Top Missed Tackles

Josh Hodgson15
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui14
Ashley Taylor10
Elliott Whitehead8
Bailey Simonsson6

Top Tackle Breaks

David Fifita24
Jordan Rapana18
Corey Thompson15
Hudson Young11
Bailey Simonsson10

Top Linebreak Assists

AJ Brimson3
Josh Hodgson3
Mitch Rein2
George Williams2
Erin Clark2

Top Kick Metres

Jamal Fogarty1,039
Jack Wighton742
George Williams737
Ashley Taylor254
Josh Hodgson105

Top Penalties

Patrick Herbert3
Hudson Young3
Josh Papalii2
Josh Hodgson2
Bailey Simonsson1

Top Errors

AJ Brimson7
Jack Wighton6
Bailey Simonsson5
Elliott Whitehead5
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui5

Team Lists

Titans

Raiders

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brian KellyHandRound 5
Ashley TaylorHandRound 5

Canberra

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Corey HorsburghSuspensionRound 2
Corey Harawira-NaeraSuspensionRound 3

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
28/3/21CowboysW 8 - 44
19/3/21BroncosW 28 - 16
13/3/21WarriorsL 19 - 6
25/9/20KnightsW 36 - 6
19/9/20Sea EaglesW 24 - 42

Canberra

DATE OPP RESULT
27/3/21WarriorsL 31 - 34
21/3/21SharksW 10 - 12
14/3/21Wests TigersW 30 - 12
16/10/20StormL 30 - 10
9/10/20RoostersW 18 - 22
 