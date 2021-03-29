Titans vs Raiders – Round 4, 2021

2021-04-03T08:35:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Raiders
Team Stats
Titans
Raiders
All Runs554
All Run Metres5270
Line Breaks20
Offloads37
Kick Metres1455
40/200
Tackles971
Missed Tackles79
Penalties Conceded11
Errors43
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Jamal Fogarty
|26
|George Williams
|19
|David Fifita
|12
|Corey Thompson
|12
|Jarrod Croker
|10
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamal Fogarty
|13
|George Williams
|7
|Jarrod Croker
|5
|Bailey Simonsson
|0
|Patrick Herbert
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Fifita
|3
|Corey Thompson
|3
|Jordan Rapana
|2
|AJ Brimson
|2
|Hudson Young
|2
Top Try Assists
|AJ Brimson
|3
|George Williams
|3
|Josh Hodgson
|3
|Tyrone Peachey
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|1
Top Runs
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|60
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|50
|Corey Thompson
|50
|Ryan Sutton
|47
|Jordan Rapana
|46
Top Run Metres
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|551
|Corey Thompson
|541
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|471
|Jordan Rapana
|470
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|451
Top Linebreaks
|Corey Thompson
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|3
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Jarrod Wallace
|2
|Hudson Young
|2
Top Offloads
|David Fifita
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|6
|Jarrod Wallace
|4
|Phillip Sami
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|3
Top Tackles
|Josh Hodgson
|124
|Mitch Rein
|115
|Elliott Whitehead
|103
|Ryan Sutton
|94
|Josh Papalii
|90
Top Missed Tackles
|Josh Hodgson
|15
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|14
|Ashley Taylor
|10
|Elliott Whitehead
|8
|Bailey Simonsson
|6
Top Tackle Breaks
|David Fifita
|24
|Jordan Rapana
|18
|Corey Thompson
|15
|Hudson Young
|11
|Bailey Simonsson
|10
Top Linebreak Assists
|AJ Brimson
|3
|Josh Hodgson
|3
|Mitch Rein
|2
|George Williams
|2
|Erin Clark
|2
Top Kick Metres
|Jamal Fogarty
|1,039
|Jack Wighton
|742
|George Williams
|737
|Ashley Taylor
|254
|Josh Hodgson
|105
Top Penalties
|Patrick Herbert
|3
|Hudson Young
|3
|Josh Papalii
|2
|Josh Hodgson
|2
|Bailey Simonsson
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Raiders
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Injury Report
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brian Kelly
|Hand
|Round 5
|Ashley Taylor
|Hand
|Round 5
Canberra
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Corey Horsburgh
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|Suspension
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|28/3/21
|Cowboys
|W 8 - 44
|19/3/21
|Broncos
|W 28 - 16
|13/3/21
|Warriors
|L 19 - 6
|25/9/20
|Knights
|W 36 - 6
|19/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 24 - 42
Canberra
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|27/3/21
|Warriors
|L 31 - 34
|21/3/21
|Sharks
|W 10 - 12
|14/3/21
|Wests Tigers
|W 30 - 12
|16/10/20
|Storm
|L 30 - 10
|9/10/20
|Roosters
|W 18 - 22