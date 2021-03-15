Titans vs Broncos – Round 2, 2021

2021-03-19T09:05:00Z - Cbus Super Stadium
Match Summary
Titans
Broncos
Team Stats
Titans
Broncos
All Runs214
All Run Metres1964
Line Breaks4
Offloads15
Kick Metres543
40/200
Tackles367
Missed Tackles25
Penalties Conceded6
Errors15
Player Stats
Top Point Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|8
|Corey Thompson
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
|David Mead
|4
|Jamal Fogarty
|2
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|0
|Corey Thompson
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Xavier Coates
|2
|Corey Thompson
|1
|David Mead
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|0
Top Try Assists
|Anthony Milford
|2
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|1
|Alex Glenn
|0
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|0
Top Runs
|AJ Brimson
|20
|Patrick Carrigan
|19
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|17
|Herbie Farnworth
|17
|Tesi Niu
|17
Top Run Metres
|Corey Thompson
|204
|David Mead
|191
|Patrick Carrigan
|171
|AJ Brimson
|165
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|164
Top Linebreaks
|Corey Thompson
|2
|David Mead
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|1
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Xavier Coates
|1
Top Tackles
|Patrick Carrigan
|47
|Alex Glenn
|42
|Jake Turpin
|42
|Mitch Rein
|39
|Tyrone Peachey
|35
Top Missed Tackles
|Jordan Riki
|10
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|6
|David Mead
|4
|Alex Glenn
|3
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jamayne Isaako
|5
|David Fifita
|5
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|3
|Corey Thompson
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|3
Top Linebreak Assists
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Brian Kelly
|1
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Brodie Croft
|1
|Anthony Milford
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Anthony Milford
|494
|Jamal Fogarty
|429
|Jake Turpin
|150
|Brodie Croft
|96
|Ashley Taylor
|56
Top Penalties
|Patrick Herbert
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1
|Jordan Riki
|1
|Brian Kelly
|1
|John Asiata
|1
Team Lists
Titans
Broncos
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brian Kelly
|Hand
|Round 5
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kotoni Staggs
|ACL
|Mid Season
|Payne Haas
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Matthew Lodge
|Hamstring
|Round 4
|Dale Copley
|Throat
|Round 6
Previous 5 Games
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|13/3/21
|Warriors
|L 19 - 6
|25/9/20
|Knights
|W 36 - 6
|19/9/20
|Sea Eagles
|W 24 - 42
|12/9/20
|Broncos
|W 18 - 6
|5/9/20
|Bulldogs
|W 14 - 18
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|12/3/21
|Eels
|L 16 - 24
|24/9/20
|Cowboys
|L 16 - 32
|18/9/20
|Eels
|L 26 - 12
|12/9/20
|Titans
|L 18 - 6
|3/9/20
|Panthers
|L 12 - 25