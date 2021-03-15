Titans vs Broncos – Round 2, 2021

Team Stats

Titans

Broncos

View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

214
186

All Run Metres

1964
1652

Line Breaks

4
5

Offloads

15
14

Kick Metres

543
753

40/20

0
0

Tackles

367
347

Missed Tackles

25
38

Penalties Conceded

6
3

Errors

15
13

Player Stats


View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Xavier Coates8
Corey Thompson4
Jamayne Isaako4
David Mead4
Jamal Fogarty2

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako2
Jamal Fogarty1
Alex Glenn0
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui0
Corey Thompson0

Top Try Scorer

Xavier Coates2
Corey Thompson1
David Mead1
Alex Glenn0
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui0

Top Try Assists

Anthony Milford2
AJ Brimson1
Herbie Farnworth1
Alex Glenn0
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui0

Top Runs

AJ Brimson20
Patrick Carrigan19
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui17
Herbie Farnworth17
Tesi Niu17

Top Run Metres

Corey Thompson204
David Mead191
Patrick Carrigan171
AJ Brimson165
Moeaki Fotuaika164

Top Linebreaks

Corey Thompson2
David Mead2
Ashley Taylor1
AJ Brimson1
Xavier Coates1

Top Offloads

Tevita Pangai Junior7
David Fifita3
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2
Patrick Herbert2
Jamayne Isaako2

Top Tackles

Patrick Carrigan47
Alex Glenn42
Jake Turpin42
Mitch Rein39
Tyrone Peachey35

Top Missed Tackles

Jordan Riki10
Anthony Milford7
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui6
David Mead4
Alex Glenn3

Top Tackle Breaks

Jamayne Isaako5
David Fifita5
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui3
Corey Thompson3
Patrick Herbert3

Top Linebreak Assists

Herbie Farnworth2
Brian Kelly1
AJ Brimson1
Brodie Croft1
Anthony Milford1

Top Kick Metres

Anthony Milford494
Jamal Fogarty429
Jake Turpin150
Brodie Croft96
Ashley Taylor56

Top Penalties

Patrick Herbert2
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui1
Jordan Riki1
Brian Kelly1
John Asiata1

Top Errors

Xavier Coates3
Tino Fa'asuamaleaui2
Brian Kelly2
Moeaki Fotuaika2
Herbie Farnworth2

Team Lists

Titans

Broncos

Injury Report

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Brian KellyHandRound 5

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Kotoni StaggsACLMid Season
Payne HaasSuspensionRound 4
Matthew LodgeHamstringRound 4
Dale CopleyThroatRound 6

Previous 5 Games

Gold Coast

DATE OPP RESULT
13/3/21WarriorsL 19 - 6
25/9/20KnightsW 36 - 6
19/9/20Sea EaglesW 24 - 42
12/9/20BroncosW 18 - 6
5/9/20BulldogsW 14 - 18

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
12/3/21EelsL 16 - 24
24/9/20CowboysL 16 - 32
18/9/20EelsL 26 - 12
12/9/20TitansL 18 - 6
3/9/20PanthersL 12 - 25
 