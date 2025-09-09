The NRL finals are here, with four weeks and nine games remaining in 2025 to decide the premiership winner.
We asked our team at Zero Tackle - comprising of founder Matt Clements, editor Scott Pryde and writers Lee Addison (the Rugby League Coach), Ethan Lee Chalk, Isaac Issa and Dan Nichols - to tip their way through the entire nine-game finals series.
Here is who they have come up with, with the panel split evenly between the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers when it comes to the eventual premiers.
Lee Addison
Week 1
Qualifying final 1:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeat Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters
Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeat New Zealand Warriors
Week 3
Preliminary final 1:Canberra Raiders defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Brisbane Broncos
Week 4
Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Melbourne Storm
Matt Clements
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1:Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters
Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Penrith Panthers
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Brisbane Broncos
Week 4
Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Isaac Issa
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Sydney Roosters
Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Penrith Panthers
Preliminary final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Canberra Raiders
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeated by Canberra Raiders
Ethan Lee Chalk
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders by Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Sydney Roosters
Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Penrith Panthers
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
Dan Nichols
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeat Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Cronulla Sharks
Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Penrith Panthers
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Brisbane Broncos
Week 4
Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Scott Pryde
Week 1
Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos
Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs
Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters
Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 2
Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters
Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers
Week 3
Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Penrith Panthers
Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Brisbane Broncos
Week 4
Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm
I think Dan is tipping with his heart not his head: the only man to think that the Sharks can win any match :=)
I think you are all courageous to be making your calls.
The only thing I will tip is that some big star will be injured and derail his teams chances.
Other than that, I’ll say that Penrith look to have the easiest route to the big dance, but I don’t know in what shape they or their opponents will be.