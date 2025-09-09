The NRL finals are here, with four weeks and nine games remaining in 2025 to decide the premiership winner.

We asked our team at Zero Tackle - comprising of founder Matt Clements, editor Scott Pryde and writers Lee Addison (the Rugby League Coach), Ethan Lee Chalk, Isaac Issa and Dan Nichols - to tip their way through the entire nine-game finals series.

Here is who they have come up with, with the panel split evenly between the Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers when it comes to the eventual premiers.

Lee Addison

Week 1

Qualifying final 1:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeat Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters

Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeat New Zealand Warriors

Week 3

Preliminary final 1:Canberra Raiders defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Brisbane Broncos

Week 4

Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Melbourne Storm

Matt Clements

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1:Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters

Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Penrith Panthers

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Brisbane Broncos

Week 4

Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Isaac Issa

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Sydney Roosters

Semi-final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Penrith Panthers

Preliminary final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Canberra Raiders

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeated by Canberra Raiders

Ethan Lee Chalk

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders by Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Sydney Roosters

Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeated by Penrith Panthers

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Sydney Roosters

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm

Dan Nichols

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeat Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Cronulla Sharks

Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Penrith Panthers

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeated by Brisbane Broncos

Week 4

Grand final:Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Scott Pryde

Week 1

Qualifying final 1: Canberra Raiders defeat Brisbane Broncos

Qualifying final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Canterbury Bulldogs

Elimination final 1: Cronulla Sharks defeated by Sydney Roosters

Elimination final 2: New Zealand Warriors defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 2

Semi-final 1: Brisbane Broncos defeat Sydney Roosters

Semi-final 2: Canterbury Bulldogs defeated by Penrith Panthers

Week 3

Preliminary final 1: Canberra Raiders defeated by Penrith Panthers

Preliminary final 2: Melbourne Storm defeat Brisbane Broncos

Week 4

Grand final: Penrith Panthers defeat Melbourne Storm