Just hours after informing Latrell Mitchell’s camp they would be withdrawing their offer for the winger, the Wests Tigers have contacted Josh Addo-Carr’s management about a possible return back to the club.
NRL.com understands Addo-Carr is interested in returning to Sydney, with personal reasons the major driving point behind the possible move.
Addo-Carr debuted for the Tigers in 2016, before moving to the Storm and winning a premiership with the club in 2017.
