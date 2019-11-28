SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Addo-Carr of the Storm runs away to score after taking an intercept during the 2018 NRL Grand Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Just hours after informing Latrell Mitchell’s camp they would be withdrawing their offer for the winger, the Wests Tigers have contacted Josh Addo-Carr’s management about a possible return back to the club.

NRL.com understands Addo-Carr is interested in returning to Sydney, with personal reasons the major driving point behind the possible move.

Addo-Carr debuted for the Tigers in 2016, before moving to the Storm and winning a premiership with the club in 2017.

MORE TO COME.

