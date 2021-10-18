The Wests Tigers are reportedly in the process of sounding out Origin representative Api Koroisau about the prospect of trading Penrith for Concord ahead of next season.

While the two-time premiership player still has a year to go on his deal with the Panthers, The Daily Telegraph has claimed that the Tigers are keen to prise the rake loose from the 2021 champions.

In a Monday morning report filed by journalist Paul Crawley, it was claimed that the returning Tim Sheens has prioritised the potential recruitment of the 28-year-old over that of Canberra co-captain, Josh Hodgson.

Although discussions between Koroisau and Wests are said to be in their primary stages, should the former Rabbitoh and Sea Eagle opt to join his fourth club in 2022, Hodgson is almost certain to remain in the nation's capital.

Still, if the previously embattled Blues hooker decides to see out the final year of his contract at the feet of the Blue Mountains, the ploy to bring the English international to Sydney is set to go ahead instead.

According to Crawley, if Hodgson does jump from Ricky Stuart's ship, the Raiders will still be expected to pay a sizable portion of his deal for next season.

As it stands, the tattooed 31-year-old is set to earn $650,000 across his eighth season in the southern hemisphere.

It has also been suggested that if either of these experienced dummy halves signs on in Sydney's west, burgeoning option Jacob Liddle could well see his stint in 'Tiger Town' come to a premature halt despite being a contracted to the club until the cessation of 2023.

Given Liddle has begun hitting his straps at first-grade level, the potential loss of the Central Coast product is unlikely to be a resoundingly popular decision.

However, if either Koroisau or Hodgson can help alleviate some of Wests' short-term pain, any howls of derision are likely to be swiftly muted.