Luke Brooks is set to miss the Wests Tigers' Round 25 clash with the Dolphins after suffering a calf injury at training.

While the injury means Brooks will have, at most, two games remaining in the Tigers' system before he leaves to join the Manly Sea Eagles next year, it's the way he is being replaced which will have fans of the club intrigued.

According to News Corp's Brent Read, Apisai Koroisau will be pushed into the halves by coach Tim Sheens, with Benji Marshall likely having considerable input into the decision to play in the contest against the Dolphins.

Benji Marshall has pulled his first big selection stunner. Api in the halves for Brooks, who is out with calf — Brent Read (@brentread_7) August 18, 2023

Koroisau has previously played in the halves at international level for Fiji when the shortage of options have forced the island nation's hand, but at club level, he has been one of the most dominant dummy halves in the game.

The New South Wales Blues State of Origin star, in his first season at the Tigers having previously been involved in back-to-back premierships at the Penrith Panthers, will find himself likely having to play halfback duties with Daine Laurie his halves partner.

The decision likely means Jake Simpkin will have to play the whole 80 minutes, although it's also likely utility Triston Reilly - who swapped across from rugby union ahead of last year - will now make his debut off the bench.

That means Reilly could slot in anywhere in the backline, and Koroisau could wind up spending time at hooker.

The move comes after the Tigers announced earlier this week that Tim Sheens would depart the club at the end of the season. His original two-year deal ending means Benji Marshall, who was set to take over in 2025, will be fast-tracked into the top job for 2024.

All reports indicate Marshall has already had considerable control in recent weeks, and all but coached the team during their most recent game, a loss to the New Zealand Warriors in Hamilton.

Teams will be cut to 19 players at 3 pm (AEST) on Friday, 24 hours before kick-off.