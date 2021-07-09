The Wests Tigers have cut ties with young winger Allan Fitzgibbon, effective immediately, following domestic violence charges from the NSW Police.

The Tigers released a statement on Friday night revealing that they have delisted Fitzgibbon from his train-and-trial contract and have worked with the league's integrity unit in regards to the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Wests Tigers have today mutually agreed to terminate the contract of NSW Cup player Allan Fitzgibbon, who was on a train-and-trial deal with the NRL squad," the statement reads.

"Fitzgibbon has been charged by New South Wales Police with a domestic violence offence.

"Wests Tigers had previously alerted the NRL to the matter and will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit as needed. As this remains an ongoing legal matter, the club will make no further comment at the time."

The NSW Cup player was yet to feature at NRL level, but had been touted as a promising aspect after impressing with the Western Suburbs.