The Wests Tigers have reportedly signed QLD Cup sensation Solomona Faataape.

At just 23 years of age, Faataape, who is on the fringes of Melbourne's squad and has spent the last three seasons plying his trade for the Brisbane Tigers in the reserve grade competition, has already impressed.

A mainstay of the QLD Cup outfit in 2023, Faataape played 21 games, scoring 16 tries as part of a successful Tigers outfit. Not only did he crack the tryline more often than most, but the young centre also added ten try assists and was a regular threat with the ball.

So good was his season in 2023, Faataape won the reserve grade outfits players' player.

It has now been reported that he has signed with the Tigers for a possible crack in the NRL. Zero Tackle understands that this will represent the form of a train and trial deal.

Reports going round that the club has signed East’s Tigers and Melbourne Storm extended squad member Solomona Faataape. The strong running center was in the Tigers Grand Final winning side https://t.co/Pom0DSV1Zg — TigerCast (@CastTiger) January 6, 2024

Under a train and trial deal, Faataape could impress during the remainder of the pre-season and find himself with an upgrade, although the more likely possibility is that he winds up signing a development deal with the club that will allow him to continue training on a fulltime basis with the Tigers while playing for the NRL club's New South Wales Cup outfit.

Players on either supplementary, development or train and trial contracts can ultimately find themselves in line for an NRL call up from Round 11, or prior to that if injuries or suspensions require an NRL club ask the league for dispensation.