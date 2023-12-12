The Wests Tigers have exploded, with the entire club's board dismissed.

The joint-venture have recently been undergoing an independent review into performances both on and off the field, with the Tigers not playing finals anytime in a stretch of what is now more than a decade.

It was a review which was ordered by the club's majority owner - the Holman Barnes Group - who are believed to have voted for their own demise from the club's management positions following the independent review.

Fed up fans had called for change in recent times, and now, the club have confirmed it has happened, with the club's shareholders terminating the board in a decision that was endorsed on Monday evening.

It's believed Pascoe tendered his resignation on Tuesday to the club, while Lee Hagpiantelis will also depart. Hagpiantelis is understood to have no say over his own position despite being the club's major sponsor.

It's unclear whether that will be impacted by the Tigers' new direction, who also have a new coach for 2024 in Benji Marshall as he takes over from Tim Sheens, who had been appointed for 2023 after serving as the director of football during a tumultuous period that oversaw the end of Michael Maguire's time in charge.

In their place, the club have confirmed that former New South Wales State premier Barry O'Farrell will take over as the interim chairman, while former South Sydney Rabbitohs director Shane Richardson will become the interim chief executive.

It's unclear the timeframe that is in place for the Tigers to confirm new full-time hires in the roles, or whether the interim replacements will be considered.

This will be O'Farrell's second stint at the Tigers, having served in the same role for a 12-month period previously, while Richardson has spent long stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Tigers have also reduced their interim board to four, with O'Farrell joined by three club shareholders in Dave Gilbert (Holman Barnes), Danny Stapleton (Balmain Tigers Chairman) and a nomination from the Wests Magpies.

All changes are subject to legal approvals.

All new roles will commence in the new year, with O'Farrell and Richardson overseeing a transition to a new seven-director board.

“We are determined to be successful for our members and fans and that process begins in the front office,” Holman Barnes Group Chairman Tony Andreacchio said in a statement.

Mr Andreacchio thanked the outgoing Chairman Lee Hagipantelis and CEO Justin Pascoe for their dedication and hard work for the Wests Tigers.

“Lee and Justin faced enormous challenges, but they have left a legacy which gives us a strong base for the future,” he said.

“In particular, they leave us with a world class Centre of Excellence and the club is in a stronger financial position because of the relationships they established with sponsors and other supporters.”