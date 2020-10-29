According to The Daily Telegraph, Sione Mata’utia will depart the Newcastle Knights in favour of a move to Super League club St Helens.

The decision to move to the Super League from Mata’utia has enabled North Queensland playmaker Jake Clifford to likely make the switch to Newcastle.

Benji Marshall has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to move to the Cowboys as they look to improve their chances of finals in 2021.

The 35-year old is reportedly good friends with Cowboys coach Todd Payten as he gets another opportunity in the NRL.

It means Clifford will likely be the expendable option and forced out of the club, enabling the move to the Knights to take place.