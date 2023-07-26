Attempting to win their third NRL premiership in a row, the Penrith Panthers will face trouble in the long-term as the other clubs attempt to poach their players.

After losing the likes of Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior, Kurt Capewell and Tyrone May in 2022, followed by the departures of Apisai Koroisau, J'maine Hopgood and Viliame Kikau, the club is set to lose a further four players at the end of this season - Stephen Crichton, Jaeman Salmon, Spencer Leniu and Jack Cogger.

Thankfully their amazing junior pathways system has seen them easily replace all of the above.

These are three players that are the future of the Penrith Panthers, who are in the premiership race again this year.

Jesse McLean

One of the most promising players at the Penrith Panthers yet to play a first-grade game is Jesse McLean, who showed his talents during the club's pre-season games and was elected in the U19 NSW Blues squad to take on Queensland last month.

McLean is destined to take Stephen Crichton's role in the back line next season and has been used as both a winger and centre throughout his junior career. McLean, along with his brother Casey McLean are likely to be the two wingers for the Panthers at some point in his career. Jesse's potential is so high that the club has already signed him through to the end of the 2026 season.

Mavrik Geyer

After signing a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season earlier this week, Geyer is likely to be called upon in the near future. The departure of Spencer Leniu to the Sydney Roosters and Jaeman Salmon to the Bulldogs next season means the club will likely have two free spots on the interchange bench for next season.

A regular starter for the club's NSW Cup side, Geyer has the aggression of his old man and can encapture the role Leniu has played so well over the years for the Panthers- making an impact in limited minutes off the interchange bench.

Mitch Kenny

Whilst Kenny is already a first-grade starter, unlike the other two players on the list, he is yet to find the success of his predecessor Apisai Koroisau in the #9 jersey. Sharing duties with Soni Luke at the moment, expect him to get better the older he gets. Still only 25 years old, he is yet to hit the prime of his career.

Whilst he may be nearing 100 NRL games, Kenny has yet to showcase his potential at the first-grade level he did in the lower grades coming up through the Penrith system. With a high ceiling, if he is able to fulfil his potential, he will add an extra level to an already incredible spine that includes Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary.