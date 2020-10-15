November 1st. It all starts again. Every single player who is off contract at the end of the 2021 season suddenly becomes a target.

We’re going to hear more rumours and news than we can handle over the next few weeks, especially from October 26th onwards.

Below are the top 10 VALUE players I’d be making a run for if I were in a position of power at an NRL club.

The below players are ones I believe can be talked into a move. I’ve left James Tedesco off as I believe he’s now a Rooster for life. Bronson Xerri has been left off for obvious reason.

These aren’t necessarily the biggest names, or else we’d just link Angus Crichton to everyone. We’ll leave that to the mainstream NRL media. Instead we’re going with the 10 players we believe represent real value.

So before you hit the comments, to surmise – these are players we believe may move, will be chased by multiple clubs and will provide value to new clubs come November 1st.

Honourable Mentions: Xavier Coates, Nathan Brown, Curtis Sironen, Scott Drinkwater, Tohu Harris, Hudson Young, Brent Naden.