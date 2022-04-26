A brilliant and emotional round of rugby league has once again thrown up a world of talking points. Here are 20 thoughts from Round 7.

1. I don't think I'm breaking any news here but the afternoon ANZAC Day clash is special. The atmosphere is next level. The Warriors and Storm game is fast becoming a favourite also. Incredible stuff.

2. The Raiders and their fans should be more upset with their effort this season than another team's fans "stealing" a Viking Clap that Canberra took from a soccer team. Canberra have two wins this season, but late comebacks where they rode their luck. They sit 15th and are, by far, 2022s disappointment to date.

3. Has Siosifa Talakai's success since moving into the centres influenced other coach's decisions? We saw David Fifita shockingly moved into the centres, which absolutely did not work, before Dylan Brown was shifted. Fifita got bathed by Valentine Holmes. Nothing like taking your biggest weapon and blunting him out of position.

4. Anyone know why Fox Sports insist on running Matty Johns replays over NSW Cup games? A few seasons ago both Nine and Fox showed games. I really miss them, especially this week when the Saturday afternoon game was absent. The Newtown and Sea Eagles (also the Beer, Footy and Food Festival) clash on Saturday afternoon attracted 8,972 fans (wink) and would have made for incredible viewing.

5. I may be in the minority here but I don't care about rugby league players' personal lives. It's absolutely none of my business at to who is dating, or splitting from who. Leave that garbage to the gossip rags.

6. The Titans are disgustingly bad. The refusal to move AJ Brimson back to fullback is astounding and may very well cost a certain coach his job. Brimson has fallen from one of the game's most potent attacking threats to a passenger. Admit defeat and switch him back.

7. The Bulldogs have signed an absolute beauty in Reed Mahoney. He will completely re-shape their side next year. I cannot believe Parra conceded defeat so easily. The Dogs have some tough decisions ahead with regards to their forwards.

8. At the point I'm typing this, Siosifa Talakai had 93 per cent of man of the match votes. What game were the 7 per cent watching? That is the most dominant display we've seen this season and it's not even close.

9. Anyone else uneasy at seeing private texts screenshotted and printed in the media?

10. Selwyn Cobbo, in a 14-minute spell late on Friday night, put his name in Origin contention. I'd argue he probably outpointed Josh Addo-Carr. A future Origin contest? Probably not this season but perhaps a look into the future.

11. Daniel Tupou would have been sin sinned if Mikaele Ravalawa stayed down or was injured. The fact the Dragons winger got right back up and wasn't hurt made the difference. Sticking with this incident, can we please bin this garbage about big clubs getting the decisions? It's a distraction thrown up by under pressure coaches and lazy journalists.

12. It's so funny that it took a fortnight from thoughts to shift from "will the Tigers win a game this season" to "are the Tigers finals bolters?" Rugby league is unmatched and a team's outlook can completely change in two weeks. Love it!

13. I completely understand that James Tedesco's form isn't at the level we have come to expect, but any talk of his Origin jersey being under any pressure is laughable. Tedesco has been amongst the Blues best for as long as I can remember and skippers the squad. Only injury will deny him.

14. South Sydney are absolutely suffering from a post-Wayne Bennett and Adam Reynolds hangover. I thought they could overcome the odds and continue on at a similar level but not even the best can overcome the loss of one of their heart and soul in Adam Reynolds.

15. I hate to harp on about it but one of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes or Cameron Munster won't record any Dally M points this weekend. Outside of Talakai they were probably the four players of the round. Someone won't poll a point despite all four playing better than anyone in numerous fixtures. I'm quickly falling in love with the "rate everyone out of 10 and tally" method.

16. Monday Night footy is a horror to attend week-to-week but how good are weeks where only Tuesday and Wednesday don't feature games? Love a Monday game on special occasions.

17. 2022 is the year of Stephen Crichton. Last year he took being moved to the wing on the chin and scored the premiership-winning try. This year he is a standout at centre. Crichton seems to have a personal grudge against the poor Raiders for some reason.

18. Three weeks ago if you'd told me Sunday afternoon footy was a clash between the Dragons and Tigers you would have been able to hear my eyes literally roll. Fast forward to today and I can't wait. Two teams coming off back to back wins. Still cannot believe the Tigers beat the Eels and Souths within a week.

19. This year's NRLW season was incredible. The possibility of seeing both the Sharks and Cowboys included next year further adds to the competition's excitement and prestige. An eight-team comp, with the Warriors to hopefully come back (and Souths rumoured to be next to bid) would be perfect. With the World Cup at the end of the year there are going to be a number of players in the shopping window for any new clubs looking to recruit.

20. There are two competition points between the fourth-placed Sharks and fifth-placed Cowboys. Cronulla have made 47 line-breaks to the Cowboys 18. I have no words.