With the 2020 competition run and won and the post-season Origin series decided, it is now time to shift our eyes to the future.

What exactly will season 2021 have in store for us? Which teams will rise? Who will drop off? Who will win the whole thing?

Although some may have placed a few long-term, futures multis on the above, we’ve chosen to dissect the individuals that are now at new homes.

Of the multitude of names that have shifted and signed with previous rivals, these are the six names that are set to thrive on greener pastures next year.