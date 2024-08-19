Father's Day is rapidly approaching, so it's time to make sure you've got your dad the perfect Father's Day gift for his special day on the calendar.

And what better way to do it than to ensure they hear from their favourite footy player when they wake up? Get your team's superstar to tell him what he means to you, tell a funny story, or get him the inside word at your club before the finals start.

The number of NRL players available on Swysh is enormous, but we at Zero Tackle have put together a list of the best - and best value - players to hear from ahead of Father's Day.

Plus, with promo code ZEROTACKLE you can get 10% off ANY order! Make sure you get in quick as this exclusive offer is only valid until midnight, August 25 - that's this Sunday, so don't miss out!

So without further ado - for footy fans of any team, and any budget - here are the best options for a unique footy-themed Father's Day gift for your dad.

There is little doubt when it comes to the Broncos that Adam Reynolds is the star man, despite an injury-ravaged season. The ex-Rabbitoh has a gigantic fan base around the competition on the back of his incredible career, which still has at least one year left.

Corey Jensen was mentioned in the State of Origin conversation this season and at just $44, represents plenty of value for money.

Josh Curran will go down as one of the buys of the year for the Bulldogs, and yet, you could get dad a custom message at Swysh for just $66. Talk about value!

Matt Burton, an Origin player, is the Bulldogs' most popular option, but there is plenty of other value at Canterbury, with Jacob Preston, Reed Mahoney and Jaeman Salmon among the cheap options. Meanwhile, Toby Sexton - who has been in incredible form in recent weeks - would cost you at just $50 with Zero Tackle's discount promo code.

The Cowboys are chock-a-block full of State of Origin representatives, and it's little surprise that the engine that drives the machine in the middle third, Reuben Cotter, has become the most popular at the club on the platform.

If you're looking for value though, may we suggest Reece Robson? Another Origin player, with Zero Tackle's discount, you would only pay $60 for a personalised message to dad! Scott Drinkwater could be in the mix for this year's Dally M Medal as well and, with our offer, would only set you back $99.

Hammer Time! Not just at the Dolphins, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has fast become one of the NRL's most popular players. A star for the club, a star for his state and a star on the international stage, the Hammer is as popular as it gets.

Young gun winger Jack Bostock is our pick when it comes to finding value for dad, though, coming in at just $55. There are plenty of other options at the NRL's newest club, led by star dummy half Jeremy Marshall-King, who goes from strength to strength each week, and Isaiya Katoa, who only this week has been in involved in a battle for his services between Australia, New Zealand and Tonga at international level. And why not? His form is incredible!

Ben Hunt has re-committed to the Dragons in recent times, and now seems destined to finish his career at the club. He has been the star of the show for the joint-venture ever since he arrived, and there is little surprise he is the club's most popular from a fan perspective.

Blake Lawrie might just be the Dragons' best value option, but there could certainly be an argument made for barnstorming centre Moses Suli, who has been in phenomenal form during Shane Flanagan's first season at the club.

King Gutho! Could it be anyone else at the Eels than Clint Gutherson? The star fullback refuses to slow down, gives it absolutely everything every week, and is the sort of player every club in the competition wants on their list. He is rather popular with the fans too.

Our best value option is Will Penisini, who continues to take his game from strength to strength and has been a bright spot during a difficult season for the blue and gold.

Bradman Best might be the best player at the Knights not named Kalyn Ponga, but he is also one of the best value options given his incredible rise to the top. Another Origin game under his belt this year, the young gun has fast become one of the best centres in the NRL.

We rate Dylan Lucas, who can create a personalised message for $50 with Zero Tackle's promotion, as the best value for money option after his rise throughout 2024. Phoenix Crossland is another value option given his form over the last 24 months, while Jackson Hastings is another fan favourite.

Brian To'o comes in as the Panthers' most popular player, and with good reason. The three-time premiership winger has personality on and off the field, is a metre-eating machine and a walk up starter for the Blues at Origin level.

Rising star Mavrik Geyer might be the best value option (just $40 with our discount), while you can get legend Mark Geyer for just $66, while the likes of Sunia Turuva and Liam Henry also present value at the Panthers.

Club captain, State of Origin star, the best lock in the game, and officially the Rabbitohs' most popular player. It's little surprise Cameron Murray is the most marketable face at South Sydney, with the club aiming to build their future around the gun lock.

Second-rower and centre Michael Chee-Kam presents plenty of value as well at just $40, while you can get each of Jai Arrow, Taane Milne, Sean Keppie and Lachlan Ilias for under $100.

When it comes to veteran props in the NRL, few have more runs on the board than Josh Papalii. The New Zealand and Samoan international is very, very popular amongst Raiders fans too, having recently notched up his 300th NRL game.

Gun centre Matthew Timoko is a great value for money option, while Tom Starling continues to go from strength to strength at dummy half and is another excellent option.

When it's all said and done, James Tedesco will go down as one of the best to ever wear a Roosters' shirt, and there is little surprise he is among the NRL's most requested players on the platform.

We have this year's recruit and Origin debutant Spencer Leniu as our value option at the tri-colours, while the likes of Dominic Young and Sam Walker could also be seen as value for money.

When you think of the Sea Eagles, you think Trbojevic. There are three of them at the club, and there is no surprise fullback Tom is the most popular of all the players based out of the Northern Beaches.

Brad Parker is a value option despite a tough season, but you could also look at players like Haumole Olakau'atu or Lachlan Croker for a nice and easy price point under $75.

He shares one of the most famous names in sport, and Ronaldo Mulitalo has quickly become one of the fan favourites in the Sutherland Shire. His return last weekend from injury was no doubt a boost for the Sharks, and he will be key to their finals run over the coming weeks.

Braydon Trindall is seen as the value option at the Sharks given his excellent form and price point of just $55, while you could hear from star winger Sione Katoa and bulldozing prop Braden Hamlin-Uele for the same or less.

There are few players anywhere in the NRL that neutral fans want to see an injury free run from than Ryan Papenhuyzen. The star fullback has had a horror couple of years, but has all the tools to be one of the best and most exciting players in the competition.

Rising winger Grant Anderson is our value player at the Storm as he continues to try and solidify a spot in the backline, while Tyran Wishart has been this year's breakout player. Announcing himself as one belonging at the top of the NRL, his form has been picture perfect filling multiple roles for Craig Bellamy's side.

It might have been a difficult season for the Titans in their first campaign under Des Hasler, but Jayden Campbell has been one of the bright spots, and has now announced himself as the club's most popular player.

When it comes to up and coming stars though, Keano Kini is that. He set a club record for run metres recently against the Dragons, and could well be on his way to locking down the fullback spot ahead of Campbell and AJ Brimson for next season.

Shaun Johnson's impending final game before retirement at home in Auckland will be as emotional as it gets. One of the true heroes of the Warriors and the competition, Johnson's career is coming to an end, and there is little surprise he is the Warriors' most popular player.

Marcelo Montoya, at just $55, is our cheap option for the Warriors as he continues to go from strength to strength in the outside backs.

Charlie Staines might be in a battle for a first-grade spot come next season, but he has been one of the better players for the Tigers this year in a season where bright spots have been somewhat hard to find.

One of those bright spots however is Lachlan Galvin, with the young half representing our value option. He is a star of the future, already well on his way to recognising that, and the sort of player the Tigers will want to lock down to build around for the future.

And don't forget, there are plenty of NRL legends available on Swysh. With our special 10 per cent off deal, your dad could hear from the likes of Steve Menzies, Willie Mason, Jarrod Croker, Nathan Blacklock, James Graham, Paul Sironen, James Maloney, Matthew Bowen, Steve Price or Jamie Soward and a host of others for under $100.

With 10% off ANY ORDER at Swysh this week with promo code ZEROTACKLE, get your dad the perfect Father's Day Gift today!

