It is official, rugby league's 14th Immortal is about to be named.

The NRL last week announced the return of the Immortals concept, which last saw five legends of the game inducted back in 2018.

As a huge fan of rugby league, I have to admit I am just as big of a fan of the Immortal concept.

The very best of the best named in the most elite of groups in the sporting world. I'm sure someone will correct me in the comments but I'm not aware of anything like it.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, think the Hall of Fames of the Hall of Fame. We're talking the very, very, very best to ever lace up a pair of boots.

I loved 98% of the announcement, which will see two male players and one female player inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame every year, as well as two coaches and two referees inducted per four year cycle.

The one, glaring issue I saw with the announcement came in the fact that one Immortal will be inducted every four years.

I am fiercely of the belief that you induct Immortals if and when the time calls for it.

This should not be mandated. In any way, whatsoever!

This decision damages the concept two fold.

Firstly, there are some amazing players who have played our game. Legends! Hall of Famers.

That said, there's a reason that only 13 men stand as Immortals. This is the creme de la creme of the peak of our game.

Who is to say a player will deserve it every four years?

Conversely, there may be a time where more than one player demands selection.

We saw five players named in 2018. Prior to that we saw Andrew Johns named all the way back in 2012. Before that was Arthur Beetson, inducted in 2003.

In my view, Cameron Smith is a walk up Immortal. He may be the best we have ever seen. The best ever seen in the game.

He should be inducted next.

I can hear arguments for the likes of Darren Lockyer, Billy Slater and more but Cameron Smith deserves the gong next. An Immortals list sans the Melbourne maestro just doesn't feel complete.

Again, I can hear arguments for a host of other players filling a similar role.

Which is why the fact that one player being inducted, then it being put aside for four years, is ridiculous.

I'm a huge fan of players attending these ceremonies. Of course it doesn't ultimately matter if they're there to accept the award, or if they have long passed, but it just adds a touch, where possible.

Alas, once you induct Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith Smith, who is to say that the next crop of stars don't ever meet the standards?

It's not impossible past the next five inductions (I can name five players I'd induct tomorrow) that no one ever reached that true elite of the elite status?

Then what? We cheapen the concept and induct players to meet a quota?

Rugby league always produces, and truthfully Nathan Cleary and James Tedesco are probably names you could start discussing when needed, but I hate the fact it is mandated.

I love the Hall of Fame inductions. Three per year makes perfect sense. There's a stack of stars who you could induct at any given time.

Again though, the Immortal status is just that, albeit huge, step above.

It should not be cheapened just to ensure a fun night of television coverage.

Nor should it be limited.

Can you imagine Lockyer, Smith, Slater, Inglis and Thurston all going in together?

It would be a Maroon dream, and an absolute nightmare for everyone south of the Tweed.

All five deserve the gong for mine and putting them all in together as the men chiefly responsible for the horrible decade of dominance by the Queenslanders.

There's your next 20 years sorted before you even look back further.

As a general rule I hate limitations, especially when you're talking about the most prestigious award in rugby league.

Why are we putting a mandate on this? Why are we putting a cap on this?

Why can't we just hold the Hall of Fame ceremony every year and induct Immortal(s) as required?

Ultimately it probably won't matter but this is as sacred an award and you'll ever find in sport. Let's keep it that way.