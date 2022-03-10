Every NRL team has their superstars. The player everyone knows, is always talked about, and often gets the credit that those around him should.

But this is about the guys who deserve some more love. Let’s take a look at the top five “unsung heroes” of the 2022 NRL competition.

Canterbury Bulldogs: Josh Jackson

Whilst he was the highest-profile name on the Bulldogs the last few years, Jackson still didn’t get the recognition he deserved. Jackson averaged 46 tackles, 15 runs and 114m per game in 2021.

He rarely gives away silly penalties and doesn’t make silly errors. With young hot heads Jack Hetherington and Tevita Pangai Jr looking to add aggression to the Dogs forward pack, look for Jackson to keep them in line, as far as one could expect of those two.

Parramatta Eels: Reed Mahoney

Was brilliant last year, with all his attacking stats improving from the 2020 season, in particular his try assists, which went from 3 in 2020 to 13 in 2021. He is brilliant defensively, making 96% of his tackles, and rarely making big mistakes.

Losing him for the finals killed the Eels last year. Watch for him to push the Eels towards a top 4 finish, and a potential crack at the Premiership in 2022. Also a solid chance at a spot on the Maroons bench for Origin.

Penrith Panthers: Dylan Edwards

An enigma, Edwards’ ability and contributions polarize the Panthers fanbase. But his toughness and production, particularly his kick returns, are huge assets to the Panthers team. Along with Brian To’o, the Panthers starting field position was always in a great spot due to Edwards.

Was brilliant when it mattered last year in the finals too. He still makes that one error per game, and has struggled as a playmaker, but he does the job the Panthers ask of him.

Melbourne Storm: Jahrome Hughes

If there was a market on the Dally M Medal, Hughes would be one of my NRL betting tips. The Storm spine is as good as anyone’s, but it’s the other members of the spine who get more love than Hughes.

Behind Cleary, Hughes in my opinion is now battling it out with Cherry-Evans as the best of the rest. 9 tries, 20 line breaks and 23 try assists, all the while being on the “lesser” right side of the Storm, Hughes is an elite halfback playing in a top 3 team. Despite this, he is rarely talked about in the top players in the league conversation, which for mine is a mistake.

Brisbane Broncos: Kurt Capewell

Capewell was amazing for the Panthers last year, matching work rate (31 tackles per game), with an awkward but effective running game. Capewell used his 2020 Origin performance and took his football to another level in 2021, being a real contributor to the Panthers Premiership run. Not really talked about by anyone south of the border, Capewell is a massive coup for the Broncos. Despite being under-appreciated by most, watch for him to be talked of as a contender for buy-of-the-season in 2022.