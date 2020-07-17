As we reach the halfway point in the NRL season, the ladder is starting to take shape and the genuine premiership contenders have emerged.

Now let’s have a quick look at five main contenders for the 2020 premiership.



Parramatta Eels



The Eels have been the team to watch this year and are sitting nicely in first position, having only lost one game so far which against the Sydney Roosters. They have arguably the best defence in the league, conceding just a total of 96 points for the season.



They have a good home record too, claiming five wins from five home games and have only lost one away game this year. They love to keep hold of the football and have had the most possession with the ball this year at 55 per cent, which is the most out of any team in the league.

Melbourne Storm



This team gets written off every pre-season but continues to deliver. The Melbourne Storm are very much in the premiership discussion and still have plenty to prove as the memories of the 2019 preliminary final loss will still hurt.



They are currently third on the ladder, trailing the league-leading Eels by just two points. Their best is as good as any, with some truly grit and tough wins. When they get the chance to kick, they normally make no mistake, boasting a conversion rate of 88 per cent, the highest any team.

Canberra Raiders



The Raiders may be the dark horses when it comes to the premiership discussions. Although they are currently sitting in seventh position with 10 points to their name, they remain in the hunt and just two points behind the fourth-placed Roosters.



Despite having many injuries, including those to Josh Hodgson and John Bateman, we have seen what they are capable of, especially early on in the season. They also pushed the Eels all the way in Round 7 and only lost by a point, so the motivation is still there. They also fought out an arm wrestle against the Storm in what was a tight contest, ultimately falling by six points.

Sydney Roosters



The Roosters are one of the most exciting teams to watch this NRL season as they aim for a threepeat. They have scored the most points out of any team with 268 and also lead the league in tries with 45.



They also lead in the most line-breaks (53), kick return metres (2,222), try assists (39), line-break assists (39) and goals (43). They possess the in-form players who will be hard to stop in big games. Kyle Flanagan has scored the most poinnts (102) and goals (43) and James Tedesco is with Latrell Mitchell for the most line-break assists with 11.

Penrith Panthers



This could be the year that the Panthers break their 17-year premiership drought, last lifting the cup in 2003. They have the game style to do just that as they have been in blistering form this season.



Penrith have claimed impressive wins over the Sydney Roosters in Round 1, New Zealand Warriors in Round 4, Melbourne Storm in Round 6, Rabbitohs in Round 7, West Tigers in Round 8 and Cronulla Sharks in Round 9. They have scored the second-most tries with 37, and have the best set completion rate in the NRL with 82 per cent.