With the start of the NRL season fast approaching, it’s time to take a look at the leading contenders for the 2021 NRL Premiership and the teams most likely to be competing in the Grand Final at the end of the 20 round season.

In a season like no other, 2020 culminated in a majestical performance by the Storm in the Grand Final where they simply blew the Panthers away with an hour of scintillating rugby before a late comeback added some spice to the final and meant that the Storm had to hold on for a 26-20 victory after leading 26-0 on the hour mark.

The Panthers, of course, had topped the NRL Premiership and came into the Grand Final on the back of 17 wins on the bounce and it’s hard to look past them again this season.

With fans returning to grounds this season, it will be interesting to see how things play out and the impact the home crowds will have.

We take a look at the leading contenders for the NRL Premiership and those most likely to be fighting it out in the Grand Final and get all the latest odds for the NRL season from Betway.

Penrith Panthers

Starting at the top, 2020 surprise package the Penrith Panthers are once again expected to be challenging at the top of the Premiership in 2021.

There have been some comings and goings during the post-season and the team lineup will be significantly different from the one that narrowly lost out in the Grand Final last year.

With a new contract for Charlie Staines, expect big things from him this year as he comes back from the hamstring injuries that sidelined him for much of last season. As well as Staines, the Panthers have also lured a host of journeymen and fringe players to return including Robert Jennings, Scott Sorensen, Paul Momirovski and Matt Eisenhuth. The mix of experience and youth should stand them in good stead.

The one big challenge they will face this season that is something they have not had to contend with for a while is expectation. Following a 17-game winning streak last season, there will be a lot more expectation on them to deliver this year.

Odds: 5.50

South Sydney Rabbitohs

After a sluggish start to the 2020 season, the Rabbitohs eventually found their feet and became one of the most dominant teams in the league, finishing the season sixth in the table.

After 11 games, the Rabbitohs had just five wins and six losses. Fast forward to the end of the season and that record read 12 wins and eight losses – quite a turnaround and there is reason to believe they can carry that end of season form into the new season.

Like most teams in the Premiership, there have been a lot of comings and goings but overall, the Rabbitohs are looking in good shape. Some 2020 stand out breakthrough players like Kaeon Koloamatangi, Jaxson Paulo and Steven Marsters all have a year of experience under their belt and have been joined by new recruits Jai Arrow and Josh Mansour from the Panthers.

With Wayne Bennett at the helm and Tigers legend Benji Marshall enjoying a swan song, don’t rule out the Rabbitohs claiming their first Premiership since 2014.

Odds: 6.00

Sydney Roosters

2020 was a strange season for the Roosters. After a terrible start, losing their first two games, they came back strong with a spell of 14 games won from 17 from rounds three to 19. Despite this run, they then went out of the finals in straight sets and finished the regular season with a humbling 60-8 defeat by city rivals, the Rabbitohs.

There were however plenty of positives from the season and incomings and outgoings over the summer break have put the Roosters in a strong position to claim back the Premiership which they won in 2019 and 2018.

The Roosters attacking lineup looks to be one of the strongest in the league so expect them to lead the way in terms of try scoring in 2021. In 2020, 11.8% of all play-the-balls inside the final 20 metres led to Roosters tries – an impressive stat and one they will look to build on this season.

Expect this to be a breakout season for Sam Walker at half-back. The 18-year old has long been touted as the next big thing within the Roosters camp and this could be his season to nail down that starting spot, despite his relative youth.

Odds: 6.50

Melbourne Storm

We can’t complete this list without talking about defending Premiers, the Melbourne Storm. Despite losing legend Cameron Smith through yet-to-be-confirmed retirement, it is expected that the Storm will once again be competing for honours at the end of the season in what is likely to be a final campaign for coach Craig Bellamy.

The Storm has jettisoned a number of key personnel from their title-winning team including Suliasi Vunivalu, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Paul Momirovski, Albert Vete, Ricky Leutele and Sandor Earl leaving holes to fill and only Reimis Smith (Bulldogs) and George Jennings (Eels) have been drafted in so far.

Not since 2002 have the Storm started a season without Smith, yet despite the loss, they enter the new season on the back of a 19 win season from 23 games played and it is this form alone that keeps them in the front runners for the new season ahead.

One player to watch in 2021 is Fijian outside back Isaac Lumelume. The 22-year-old impressed in his three starts to date and expect him to see more pitch time in 2021 following those key departures.

Odds: 7.00