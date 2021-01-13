As the 2021 NRL season nears, many eager punters will be looking to catch some great value before the hindsight factor comes into place.

With a number of big name stars set to quickly fill up the top order of the Dally M odds, we’ve named the five outsiders who could be the value picks of the season in rugby betting.

Mitch Moses

A proven vote-getter, Moses managed to make the 2019 Dally M podium and will be eyeing a place at the top of the league in 2021, as will his club.

With the pressure now mounted on the Eels shoulders to finally break their premiership drought, they’ll need everything their star halfback has to offer, with Moses standing as a potential threat to match it with Clint Gutherson in 2021.

The 26-year-old was once again a prolific scorer for Parramatta in 2020 and will be looking to return to his best form this season in what has already been seen as a vital pre-season for Brad Arthur’s men.

Harry Grant

There are several variables that will have an effect on Grant’s 2021 campaign, mostly the lingering career-defying decision yet to be made by skipper Cameron Smith.

With the Storm veteran tipped to move on from the purple ahead of the season, the road will be clear for Grant to thrive under Craig Bellamy in his return to Melbourne, with some healthy competition coming from Brandon Smith for the No.9 jumper.

Grant polled 15 votes from as many games in 2020, add in an inevitable higher tally of victories with Melbourne and another pre-season under his belt, the Queensland playmaker is on track for an exponential growth this year.

AJ Brimson

A severe leg injury is certainly going to take it’s toll on the Titan star’s pre-season, with Brimson sidelined until the end of January. But with enough preparation under his belt, the Gold Coast halfback will be in play for the Dally M when it comes down to the wire.

The Titans’ off-season moves are set to place them in favouritsm for a top-eight finish as they’re sure to have a major impact on the 2021 season, meaning votes-a-plenty for Brimson and co.

If the 22-year-old is able to string together a healthy season, he’ll be right at the top of the votes count after managing to poll 13 votes from his nine games in 2020.

Jarome Luai

The Panthers speedster had a breakout campaign in 2020, offering a silver service to complement Nathan Cleary and his fellow teammates out wide.

While Cleary was tipped to take out the crown last season, Luai might just be ready to move away from the side-kick role and potentially snatch the honours from his partner-in-crime in 2021.

Luai polled 17 votes from his 20 matches in the black and is projected to continue on his high-flying trajectory and roll into 2021 as a certified star of the competition.

Kalyn Ponga

Injuries played a major part in Newcastle’s 2020 campaign, with Ponga forced to carry much of the weight of his side on his shoulders.

If Ponga, and those around him, can remain on the track and piece together a consistent season this year, they’ll go a long way in this competition, with their star fullback polling plenty of Dally M votes along the way.

The addition of Tyson Frizell will hopefully complement Ponga’s next campaign and add a new avenue for the Knights to impact the competition.