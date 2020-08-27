The race for the 2020 NRL top try scorer crown is as close as ever, with just two tries separating the top six and another half dozen players already past the double-digit mark this season.

While it is almost anybodies race for the taking, we’ve managed to narrow it down to our top five contenders.

Alex Johnston

Currently in pole position as the sole leader on 14 tries from his 15 appearances, the Rabbitohs winger has come off back-to-back double try matches following strong outings against the Cowboys and Sea Eagles.

South Sydney are enjoying a nice run of form, with four consecutive wins under their belt thanks to their attacking force, with Johnston scoring a total of seven tries in the last month.

The 25-year-old looks primed to keep his scoring run alight as he remains three tries away from the 100th of his career.

The Rabbitohs face Parramatta, Melbourne, Wests, Canterbury and Sydney to end the season, meaning there are plenty of points still up for grabs.

Stephen Crichton

The Penrith rookie sensation is right on Johnston’s tail after scoring 11 tries in his previous 10 games, including that eight-game try scoring streak.

The Panthers still have the three bottom placed sides to come in their run home, meaning Crichton’s chances of the 2020 title are as good as anyone else’s.

If the Panthers are to continue their push for the minor premiership, they’ll need their young gun to provide plenty of points past the line.

Sione Katoa

The explosive Cronulla winger sits equal second with 13 tries from 15 appearances in 2020 off the back of four multiple-try scoring matches.

With the Sharks looking for blood in their finals survival race, their dependence on Katoa as strong as ever.

In his third season with the Sharks, Katoa has almost double his talk from his opening two seasons with the club and looks set to add to his total against the struggling Cowboys in Round 16.

Maika Sivo

The bullish 105kg Eels winger will hope to back up his 2019 season, winning the league’s try scoring tally with 22 downs.

While his numbers remain a touch of the pace of last year, a four-try perforce against the Cowboys in round eight was a major step in his shot at backing up his title in 2020. For some big winners click here.

An untimely drought across his last month has seen just one try in his last four appearances, but we’re backing him in for a late push and a turn of form to finish off the season.

David Nofoaluma

The Tigers star has enjoyed his second double-digit season tally for his career after scoring 14 downs in 2016. Nofoaluma even declared last month that he has his sights set on a Blues Origin jersey.

Looking to go that bit better this season, the Wests winger will need all the help he can get to lift his side into the top eight.

Perhaps the hardest run home for the Tigers and Nofoaluma with the Panthers, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Storm and Eels to overcome, but if the job gets done, their leading man will have plenty of tries under his belt.