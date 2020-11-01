James Tedesco is ready to sign a long-term deal to remain at the Sydney Roosters.

The NSW State of Origin fullback is in the final year of his contract and can talk to rival clubs as of today, but has declared that he wants to remain at the Roosters beyond 2021.

“The Roosters are home for me,” Tedesco told Christian Nicolussi from The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The last few years have been really enjoyable for me; we’ve had a lot of success and I’ve played my best footy.

“I haven’t talked to anyone. I wanted to get through the finals before I sorted [my future] out, now I’m in Origin camp, so after this camp I’m sure it will get sorted.”

Last month it was reported Tedesco was about to sign a five-year deal worth $6 million but there has been little progress in negotiations.