NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: Tyson Frizell of the Knights celebrates the win with team mates during the round one NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, on March 12, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Newcastle second-rower Tyson Frizell will spend the next 6-8 weeks on the sidelines after the club confirmed the veteran forward sustained a syndesmosis injury.

Frizell suffered the ankle complaint in the dying stages of his side’s victory 18-10 victory over Manly on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was subsequently ruled out of selection for New South Wales ahead of next week’s Origin series opener.

Frizell is now set to go under the knife and will miss up to two months of action, while fellow forward David Klemmer will miss the few weeks due to suspension.

TYSON FRIZELL
Second-row
Knights
2021 SEASON AVG
36.9
Tackles Made
0.3
Tries
3.1
Tackle Breaks

On lighter notes, Kurt Mann makes his return to the Knights for this weekend’s clash with Parramatta, while Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Tex Hoy have avoided setbacks after undergoing HIAs in Round 12.

Hoy will hold the fullback duties in place of star No.1 Kalyn Ponga, who was ruled out of the Maroons’ Origin I clash in Townsville next week.

Veteran playmaker Mitchell Pearce is nearing a return from a pectoral injury and could be in the frame for selection after the club’s bye.