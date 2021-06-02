Newcastle second-rower Tyson Frizell will spend the next 6-8 weeks on the sidelines after the club confirmed the veteran forward sustained a syndesmosis injury.

Frizell suffered the ankle complaint in the dying stages of his side’s victory 18-10 victory over Manly on Sunday.

Tyson Frizell off with left ankle injury, concern by video for high ankle sprain (syndesmosis injury) as foot turns out. Is tough to return quickly from, even minor sprains can require 2-3 weeks return to play. Fact he couldn’t continue places him in doubt for Origin 1 pic.twitter.com/iysUQn6chj — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 30, 2021

The 29-year-old was subsequently ruled out of selection for New South Wales ahead of next week’s Origin series opener.

Frizell is now set to go under the knife and will miss up to two months of action, while fellow forward David Klemmer will miss the few weeks due to suspension.

TYSON FRIZELL

Second-row Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 36.9

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 3.1

Tackle Breaks

On lighter notes, Kurt Mann makes his return to the Knights for this weekend’s clash with Parramatta, while Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Tex Hoy have avoided setbacks after undergoing HIAs in Round 12.

Hoy will hold the fullback duties in place of star No.1 Kalyn Ponga, who was ruled out of the Maroons’ Origin I clash in Townsville next week.

Veteran playmaker Mitchell Pearce is nearing a return from a pectoral injury and could be in the frame for selection after the club’s bye.