The Australian Prime Minister’s XIII to face Papua New Guinea has been named, with a number of surprise selections and an even bigger omission given some sides will still be playing finals footy when September 25 rolls around.

Wests Tigers’ Jake Simpkin has been named after just 18 games of his NRL career, with the majority of Mal Meninga’s other No.9 candidates still locked in, or just emerging, from the battle for finals football.

Those teams eliminated in the first week of finals still have strong representation, with Joseph Suaalii, Angus Crichton and Nat Butcher all representing the Sydney Roosters, while Josh King is the only Melbourne Storm representative selected.

But for many the most glaring omission seems to be mid-season Rooster Matt Lodge – who has likely been omitted due to the divisive atmosphere any selection to a national team would create following his assault conviction in the United States back in December 2016.

Australia’s front row is looking a little under-strength compared to the likes of New Zealand and Tonga – especially with Samoa now presenting a valid choice for Payne Haas, as well as Josh Papalii and Junior Paulo representing other nations despite Origin selection.

Based on his form during the tri-colours superb winning streak, some argue that Lodge has let his footy do the talking as he makes the case for international selection.

But the shadow of his violent outburst lingers, and looks to be a determining matter in his international selection unless more front-row options elect to represent other nations.

Max King, who has been selected in the PM’s side, has already explained that he wants to represent England at the tournament.

FULL PM'S XIII SQUAD

Joseph Suaali'i, Nat Butcher, Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Josh King (Storm), Selwyn Cobbo, Tom Flegler (Broncos), Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax (Dragons), Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Jake Averillo, Max King (Bulldogs), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles), Beau Fermor, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans), Josh Curran (Warriors), Jake Simpkin, Luke Garner, Daine Laurie (Tigers).