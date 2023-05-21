Out of form North Queensland Cowboys centre Peta Hiku has reportedly signed a deal with the Hull Kingston Rovers for 2024 and beyond.

Hiku, who has been with the Cowboys since the start of the 2022 season, was part of a side who surprised all competition by getting to a preliminary final last year.

Todd Payten's side haven't had any of the same impact in 2023 though, sitting near the bottom of the table and, in their lastest poor performance, conceding 66 points at the hands of the Wests Tigers on Saturday evening during a trip to Leichhardt.

The game was a new loss for Payten's side, who were all at sea in defence throughout the contest.

It's a trend which has been around the team all season, particularly on a right edge which is filled with veterans - Hiku defends inside Kyle Feldt, and outside Chad Townsend.

Hiku in particular has looked a step slower this season despite, and it appears he has paid for it with any interest from the NRL, instead, electing to sign a deal with Hull KR in the English Super League, according to English publication Hull Live.

Hiku, who played every game at the Rugby League World Cup for New Zealand late last year, and will likely move past 200 games in the NRL prior to the end of the season if he can stay fit and keep his place in the side - although that would appear to be no guarantee.

It's understood that instead of playing at centre, Hiku will likely be utilised at fullback where he will replace Lachlan Coote - another former Cowboy before making the move to England, he has elected to retire at the end of the year.

It's believed the current Cowboy will join Oliver Gildart in making a move to Hull KR in a double edged recruitment swoop for the Rovers, who have also recently confirmed the re-signing of Kane Linnett, who is another ex-Cowboy.

The New Zealand-born Hiku has had one previous stint in England, playing for the Warrington Wolves during the 2017 season where he scored 10 tries in 11 games.