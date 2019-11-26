Melbourne Storm youngster Harry Grant has extended his deal, tying him to the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 21-year old has developed his game with feeder club Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Intrust Super Cup to finally earn a call up to the full-time squad in June.

He made his NRL debut in 2018 and has totalled two appearances at the top level.

Grant was named the Feeder Club Player of the Year at the Storm’s end-of-season awards in October.

“I feel this is the place to be for my football at this stage so I’m happy to stay and see where it takes me,” he told melbournestorm.com.au.

“I love the culture of this club and people within the organisation and I’m glad my contract negotiations are settled for a few years now.

“I can focus on having a good pre-season which will hopefully lead to more game time in 2020.

“There’s still plenty in my game that I want to improve but I’m lucky that I have some great coaches and players who I can tap into.

“Like the rest of the boys, even though it’s only November I can’t wait for the new season to get underway.”