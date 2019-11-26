Former Storm five-eighth Ryley Jacks has been handed a lifeline from his old side as a potential replacement for Broncos bound Brodie Croft.
According to NRL.com, Jacks is back training with Melbourne and has been handed a train and trial deal.
The 27-year old spent two seasons at the Storm from 2017-18 before crossing to the Gold Coast Titans this year.
He played 13 NRL games for the Titans before departing at the end of the season where he has since been without a contract.
Melbourne are expected to release Croft from the final two years of his deal to re-up with former Melbourne assistant Anthony Seibold at his home state Queensland.
The Storm were initially reluctant to release Croft but have made talks with the Broncos to help ease their salary cap cap situation for 2020.
Interesting.
I knew Croft was out of favour at the Storm but this shows just how much negativity there was here. Smacks a little of the Laterall / Roosters rift if not quite so dramatic.
I always preferred Jacks over Croft but at 27, he is a little old to be breaking through. The line up in Game 1 will be interesting and what happens to Hughes.
Theres just too much pressure and expectation being put on these younger guys coming through. Both Jacks and Croft were being touted as the next cooper cronks to no avail.
1. Paps
2. Vuni
3. Hughes
4. Olam
5. The Foxx
6. Munster
7. Jacks or C. Smith