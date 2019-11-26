Former Storm five-eighth Ryley Jacks has been handed a lifeline from his old side as a potential replacement for Broncos bound Brodie Croft.

According to NRL.com, Jacks is back training with Melbourne and has been handed a train and trial deal.

The 27-year old spent two seasons at the Storm from 2017-18 before crossing to the Gold Coast Titans this year.

He played 13 NRL games for the Titans before departing at the end of the season where he has since been without a contract.

Melbourne are expected to release Croft from the final two years of his deal to re-up with former Melbourne assistant Anthony Seibold at his home state Queensland.

The Storm were initially reluctant to release Croft but have made talks with the Broncos to help ease their salary cap cap situation for 2020.