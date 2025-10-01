Despite his role as ‘Mr. Fix It' amongst the Melbourne Storm's ranks, strike outside back Nick Meaney has revealed his internal struggles after being asked to play in multiple positions in recent years.

Meaney has mostly featured as a fullback across his 158-game NRL career, the seven-year veteran admits a recent positional switch has been a struggle to grow accustomed to.

"Obviously, last year was my first year at centre and I felt probably not the most comfortable out there," he told AAP.

He admitted the defensive requirements are far greater in the centres than as a fullback, a task that he initially wasn't up to.

"Coming from fullback, you don't make many tackles at the back, and I didn't really have that instinct there on the edge,” Meaney said.