New South Wales Blues have produced an all-time dominant display against Queensland to keep the 2024 State of Origin series alive for Game 3.

The Blues' first-half performance will go down in the record books as they were able to put on 34 points against Queensland while keeping them to 0.

They continued their form in the second half and held onto the lead despite a late fightback from the Maroons, finishing with a 20-point victory - 38-18.

Here is how each player rated.

After missing the opening match of the series, Edwards had a night to remember in his Origin debut, which culminated in him finishing with his maiden try in the Origin arena. He also ran 185 metres from the back of the field and provided one try assist.

One of the most consistent performers for the Blues over the past few series, To'o produced another consistent showing that saw him cross for a double and force a drop-out after tackling Reece Walsh

Mitchell was back to his dominant best in the Origin arena in his return game and was strong in both attack and defence. Created his own highlight reel that included setting up a try, scoring a try and manhandling Reece Walsh in a one-on-one tackle.

Did nothing wrong in attack and had a great combination with Lomax on the right-hand side of the field. However, he gave away some silly penalties that he will not be looking to make in Game 3.

Produced one of the best aerial tries in Origin history with a magnificent leap over Murray Taulagi to score and added a further try to end with a double. Finished the match with 18 points and five tackle busts but didn't see a lot of the ball during the second-half.

Luai had some great moments early in the first-half but quieted down in the last 40 minutes. He showed that he had a great combination with Moses, forced several drop-outs with his underrated kicking game and played a role in most of the Blues ' tries in the opening half.

Mitchell Moses produced a man-of-the-match performance that included four try assists, two line-break assists and an amazing kicking game. Seen as the difference for the Blues between Game 1 and Game 2, he illustrated leadership and confidence in attack, especially within Queensland's 20-metre line.

While he didn't have any memorable moments, the skipped still ran for 72 metres and made 16 tackles (without a miss). A bit of a quiet night from 'Jurbo' and will be looking to up the work-rate for Game 3.

'Mr. Consistent. Robson did nothing special but did nothing wrong as he finished with 24 tackles. He is likely to retain the No.9 for Game 3, despite some good performance by Apisai Koroisau recently for the Tigers.

Haas put his critics to bed with one of the best matches he has played for the NSW Blues . Finished the night with an incredible 158 running metres and 31 tackles and led the forward pack and team from the middle of the field. Among those tackles was a great hit on Broncos teammate Reece Walsh

Opened up the scoring after changing his running line to get the Blues on the scoreboard and didn't slow down for the remainder of the match. However, he conceded multiple easy penalties and was sent to the sin-bin for a head-rub on Jaydn Su'A

On the eve of inking an extension with the Roosters, Crichton produced one of the best football games of his career and was a factor on both ends of the field. A dominant force, he ran for 131 running metres off 18 runs, made five tackle busts, one try assist and completed 20 tackles.

It may have been Murray's second game back after being sidelined due to injury but he showed no signs of it. Only missed one tackle throughout the match and was consistent on both ends of the field. Was applauded for his quick play-the-balls on commentary from Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler

Brought onto the field late when the match was already decided in the Blues ' favour, but he remained consistent for the final few minutes of the match.

Reliable as always, Yeo performed similarly to Cameron Murray and was consistent in the middle of the field that saw him run for 91 metres and make 20 tackles..

Just like Connor Watson , Olakau'atu appeared in limited minutes on the field but made five tackles and was only able to record two runs.

Made an immediate impact when he entered the match and made a 30-metre line-break in only his second run of the match. Incredible in defence and caused several errors with the major one being a smashing tackle on Jadyn Su'A.