Penrith Panthers' star Apisai Koroisau and his management want answers from the club.

That's the line of manager Giancarlo Lombardo, who will reportedly meet with the Panthers in the coming days to get answers surrounding recent rumours regarding Koroisau's future at the club.

A two-time premiership winner, Koroisau has been heavily linked with the Wests Tigers in recent days, although that must be taken with a grain of salt given how often the Tigers are linked with players.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, at least two clubs have been told the club may not hold onto Koroisau beyond the end of 2022.

The speculation regarding Koroisau however is hardly a surprise given the Panthers' salary cap situation. They have extended contracts of James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Stephen Crichton in recent times, while Nathan Cleary is also commonly known to be on an enormous deal to remain at the foot of the mountains.

All of Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Dylan Edwards are off-contract at the end of the 2021 season, with the club seemingly unlikely to be able to hold all three, with the trio all in need of an upgrade.

Despite that, CEO Brian Fletcher has recently spoken of the club's desire to keep the trio.

Koroisau's manager told the publication that Koroisau wants to stay in Penrith, however, he also noted his star client is available to talk to other clubs from November 1.

"Api loves it at Penrith and wants to stay but all of a sudden these rumours about his future have started," Lombardo told Wide World of Sports.

"He is on holidays and knows nothing about it but I want to talk to Penrith to see where things stand.

"He can talk to rival clubs from November 1 about 2023 so we need to know where things stand."

The Tigers have also been linked with Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson in the last week, with the club seemingly chasing an experienced option to play at number nine ahead of Jake Simpkin and Jacob Liddle, who are currently both at Concord.