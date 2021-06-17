South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has conceded the Rabbitohs won’t be able to retain gun forward Jaydn Su’A past this season.

The Origin second-rower remains unsigned for the 2022 season and has been closely linked to a return to the Broncos, a side that Bennett feels would be fitting for the 23-year-old.

Su’A played 31 games for Brisbane between 2016-2019, making his debut under Bennett at Red Hill before departing for Redfern midway through the 2019 season.

The Maroons forward is one of several Origin-calibre names linked to the Broncos for next year, with teammate Dane Gagai and Penrith back-rower Kurt Capewell both reportedly on Kevin Walters‘ radar.

Speaking on his future with The Courier Mail, Su’A stated his desire to secure his future soon, while acknowledging Souths’ salary strain.

“It does play on your mind (being off-contract), but I’m hoping it will be sorted out shortly,” Su’A said.

“I know the salary cap is a struggle for Souths at the moment. I’m not sure if I can stay. I know they have a few off-contract and they are talking to ’Gags’ (Gagai) as well.”

Su’A added that his ties to the Broncos are sure to play a part in his decision for 2022 and beyond, but South Sydney will always be close to his heart.

“The Broncos were a good club to start out with. Wayne gave me my debut and I had a good relationship with him,” he added.

“Then he left and I didn’t want to leave the Broncos, but that’s the way things panned out and I ended up playing Origin at Souths, so I am grateful for that.

“I do know the Broncos well. I don’t know if I will end up there, but in the next few weeks I would definitely like to sort something out.

“Brisbane is home and always will be, but I’ve found a really good home in South Sydney, too. It‘s a big decision I have to make when the time comes. Hopefully I can sort things out soon.”

The Broncos will already welcome Bunnies captain Adam Reynolds to Red Hill next year, along with 2020 Origin outside-back Brenko Lee.

The pair are sure to add a great service and level of experience for Walters’ young squad as they look to return to finals contention.

Bennett believes that Brisbane would be a fitting destination for Su’A should he decide to return to the Broncos, taking in a more senior role in his second tenure with the club.

“He would be a good asset for the Broncos,” Bennett told The Courier Mail.

“He has played a lot of NRL now, he is quite a handy forward on that edge position where he could add something to the Broncos.

“The Broncos are an option for him. He is a Queensland kid, he didn’t want to leave Brisbane in the first place, but he did leave Brisbane and I’m sure his heart is still in Brisbane.”