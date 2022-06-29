The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to announce the re-signing of young prop Davvy Moale on a three-year deal, tying him to the club until the end of 2026 following his Cook Islands debut on the weekend.

The Rabbitohs junior, who made his NRL debut against St. George Illawarra late last season, is growing into a key component of South Sydney's roster moving forward as the Bunnies look to lock up a number of young prospects.

While he doesn't turn 20 until early next season, Moale has already featured in eight NRL games after drawing comparisons to Payne Haas and Stefano Utoikamanu, the teenage prop further validated his budding career with a try in his international debut for the Cook Islands on the weekend. The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the deal is expected to be announced shortly.

While names like Cody Walker, Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell steal the spotlight, the Rabbitohs have a stack of faith in their young brigade coming through, including Peter Mamouzelos, Blake Taaffe, Lachlan Ilias and Moale.

The quartet all made their NRL debut in 2021 and are signed until at least the end of next season, with Ilias also in the midst of extension talks with the club.

Mamouzelos is signed the longest of the four, through the 2024 season, though it's unsure what South Sydney's future out of dummy half looks like, with 31 year-old hooker Damien Cook declaring this week that he wants a three-year extension with the club, so that the incumbent Kangaroo can retire a Rabbitoh, and leave Mamouzelos in the lurch.

Named on the reserves list for this week's clash with Parramatta, expect to see Moale get plenty more opportunities in first-grade this season and he continues to build into a strong prospect for the Bunnies on the back of his re-signing.