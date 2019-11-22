Canterbury has re-signed back-rower Chris Smith until the end of the 2021 season as Dean Pay looks to create more depth for his side’s chances in next year’s premiership campaign.

The 25-year-old has impressed since arriving at Belmore, becoming a great role player as both a starter and off the bench with his hard running and contribution throughout 2019.

The former Rooster appeared in 20 games for the Bulldogs last season and played a pivotal role in what was a successful season for Canterbury.

Bulldogs Chief Executive Andrew Hill has seen Smith transform into the perfect clubman for his side.

“Chris is the sort of competitor that we want here at the club. He adds something every time that he takes the field and he has become a vital part of our forward pack,” Hill told the club’s website.

“In recent weeks we have been able to lock up a number of players for the future and Chris is a major part of that strategy to create depth in all the key positions in our squad.

“We look forward to seeing Chris continue to develop next season.”