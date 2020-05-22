Due to the tough financial implications that have been made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been revealed that six clubs were on the brink of going broke.

It would have left the NRL considering a 10-team competition.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys admitted that the game wasn’t in the greatest position and the financial troubles meant battling Sydney clubs faced a potential of being no more in season 2020.

“When I used the word catastrophic I was thinking this was bad enough to send five or six clubs broke’” V’landys told The Daily Telegraph.

“And how would we have got them back?

“We could have had a situation where the game was unrecognisable by the time we came out of it.

“What if we’d had to go to a 10-team comp? I was horrified to even think about it.”