Parramatta is said to be keen on luring Tariq Sims from Kogarah at the cessation of his 2022 campaign.

While Sims remains a contracted commodity at the Dragons for the 2022 season, Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph is of the belief that the Eels have narrowed their sights on the 31-year-old as a ready-made replacement for the impending losses of Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i and Ray Stone.

Although each of the aforementioned trio will continue to call CommBank Stadium home next season, their collective losses for the 2023 season are set to leave a large void in Brad Arthur's forward pack.

The Eels are now the latest of eight sides to have thrown their hat in the ring for the in-form Sims, with Ritchie suggesting that each of Wests, Sydney, Melbourne, North Queensland, Brisbane, Souths and Penrith had made contact about the New South Welshman's services.

Still, it remains unknown whether Parra has currently extended a concrete deal or not.

Sims is set to earn in the vicinity of $600,000 in his final season clad in a Red V, however, Ritchie has suggested the veteran is unlikely to earn a similar deal elsewhere within the competition.

However, given the purple form that Sims was able to produce across the course of his 2021 campaign, there remains a possibility that 2023 could provide the Fijian international with one final shot at a payday.

Sims has previously been told by the Saints the club was not in a position to offer him an extension beyond the cessation of 2023.