Off-contract at the end of the season, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has confirmed his future plans, shutting down any possibility that he may leave the club.

Recently, there have been talks that Shaun Johnson garnered the interest of the Wests Tigers, who are in need of a halfback next season if they don't re-sign current halfback, Luke Brooks.

The Tigers reportedly offered Johnson a two-year contract worth $1.5 million. This deal would have seen Johnson link back up with former New Zealand Kiwis halves partner Benji Marshall, who works as an assistant at the club.

Johnson broke his silence on Tuesday, insisting he only has two options for the future- playing another season with the Warriors or hanging up the boots and retiring.

"I could've gone somewhere else," Johnson said.

"If I do play, I want it to be here… and I probably made that pretty clear with my answer to a club coming out a couple of weeks ago.

"I don't want to go elsewhere and try and win. I want to win here, if I'm playing. It's simply what it came down to."

Starting his career with the Warriors, Johnson left the club for the Cronulla Sharks in 2019 before re-joining them at the start of the 2022 season. The halfback has played 239 NRL games, with 44 coming from his three years at the Sharks.

Johnson confessed at a press conference on Tuesday that he is enjoying his rugby league at the moment and stressed that money is no longer a motivating factor for a new contract.

"If I'm going to do this and I'm going to put my body through another pre-season, then it has to be to win, and I believe that the Warriors are in a position to win," he said.

"I couldn't see myself going elsewhere to compete against that.

"There's no unfinished business. I'm certainly very content with what I've been able to achieve in my career, and if it was just to finish up right now, I would leave this smiling.

"I don't have any chip on my shoulder. I don't have a point to prove to anyone.

"I play this game because I love it and I still feel like I've got this competitive bug in me that I want to win."