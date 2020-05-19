2020-05-30T07:30:00Z - TBA
Sharks
Wests Tigers
Team Stats
Sharks
Wests Tigers
View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs387
All Run Metres3203
Line Breaks4
Offloads20
Kick Metres932
40/200
Tackles633
Missed Tackles51
Penalties Conceded17
Errors28
Player Stats
View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Benji Marshall
|20
|Shaun Johnson
|12
|David Nofoaluma
|12
|Luciano Leilua
|8
|Sione Katoa
|8
Top Goal Kicker
|Benji Marshall
|8
|Shaun Johnson
|6
|Aaron Woods
|0
|Wade Graham
|0
|Robert Jennings
|0
Top Try Scorer
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Wade Graham
|1
|Billy Magoulias
|1
Top Try Assists
|Benji Marshall
|3
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|William Kennedy
|1
|Blayke Brailey
|1
|Josh Reynolds
|1
Top Runs
|David Nofoaluma
|37
|Jesse Ramien
|35
|Shaun Johnson
|34
|Josh Reynolds
|33
|Sione Katoa
|33
Top Run Metres
|David Nofoaluma
|398
|Corey Thompson
|304
|Jesse Ramien
|283
|Aaron Woods
|277
|Sione Katoa
|275
Top Linebreaks
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Corey Thompson
|2
|Wade Graham
|1
|Benji Marshall
|1
|Luciano Leilua
|1
Top Offloads
|Sione Katoa
|6
|David Nofoaluma
|5
|Joseph Leilua
|4
|B. Hamlin-Uele
|3
|Andrew Fifita
|3
Top Tackles
|Alex Twal
|95
|Blayke Brailey
|77
|Billy Walters
|71
|Luciano Leilua
|68
|Scott Sorensen
|65
Top Missed Tackles
|Benji Marshall
|12
|Billy Walters
|9
|Wade Graham
|7
|Jack Williams
|7
|Josh Reynolds
|7
Top Tackle Breaks
|Corey Thompson
|13
|David Nofoaluma
|12
|William Kennedy
|10
|Sione Katoa
|10
|Adam Doueihi
|9
Top Linebreak Assists
|Shaun Johnson
|2
|Benji Marshall
|1
|William Kennedy
|1
|Josh Reynolds
|1
|Billy Walters
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Benji Marshall
|733
|Shaun Johnson
|505
|Chad Townsend
|260
|Josh Reynolds
|75
|Wade Graham
|71
Top Penalties
|Aaron Woods
|3
|Chad Townsend
|3
|Zane Musgrove
|2
|Josh Aloiai
|2
|Andrew Fifita
|2
Team Lists
Sharks
Wests Tigers
Injury Report
Cronulla
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Cameron King
|ACL
|Next Season
|Josh Dugan
|Knee
|Round 3
Wests Tigers
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Russell Packer
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jacob Liddle
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Luke Brooks
|Calf
|Round 3
|Moses Mbye
|Knee
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|21/3/20
|Storm
|L 10 - 12
|14/3/20
|Rabbitohs
|L 22 - 18
|14/9/19
|Sea Eagles
|L 28 - 16
|8/9/19
|Wests Tigers
|W 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Raiders
|L 14 - 15
Wests Tigers
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|22/3/20
|Knights
|L 24 - 42
|15/3/20
|Dragons
|W 14 - 24
|8/9/19
|Sharks
|L 8 - 25
|1/9/19
|Dragons
|W 14 - 42
|24/8/19
|Knights
|W 46 - 4