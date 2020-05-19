2020-05-30T07:30:00Z - TBA
#NRLSharksTigers
Sharks
Wests Tigers
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Sharks

Wests Tigers

 

Team Stats

Sharks

Wests Tigers

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

387
377

All Run Metres

3203
3354

Line Breaks

4
6

Offloads

20
21

Kick Metres

932
878

40/20

0
0

Tackles

633
622

Missed Tackles

51
72

Penalties Conceded

17
9

Errors

28
18

Player Stats


Top Point Scorer

Benji Marshall20
Shaun Johnson12
David Nofoaluma12
Luciano Leilua8
Sione Katoa8

Top Goal Kicker

Benji Marshall8
Shaun Johnson6
Aaron Woods0
Wade Graham0
Robert Jennings0

Top Try Scorer

David Nofoaluma3
Luciano Leilua2
Sione Katoa2
Wade Graham1
Billy Magoulias1

Top Try Assists

Benji Marshall3
Shaun Johnson2
William Kennedy1
Blayke Brailey1
Josh Reynolds1

Top Runs

David Nofoaluma37
Jesse Ramien35
Shaun Johnson34
Josh Reynolds33
Sione Katoa33

Top Run Metres

David Nofoaluma398
Corey Thompson304
Jesse Ramien283
Aaron Woods277
Sione Katoa275

Top Linebreaks

Sione Katoa2
Corey Thompson2
Wade Graham1
Benji Marshall1
Luciano Leilua1

Top Offloads

Sione Katoa6
David Nofoaluma5
Joseph Leilua4
B. Hamlin-Uele3
Andrew Fifita3

Top Tackles

Alex Twal95
Blayke Brailey77
Billy Walters71
Luciano Leilua68
Scott Sorensen65

Top Missed Tackles

Benji Marshall12
Billy Walters9
Wade Graham7
Jack Williams7
Josh Reynolds7

Top Tackle Breaks

Corey Thompson13
David Nofoaluma12
William Kennedy10
Sione Katoa10
Adam Doueihi9

Top Linebreak Assists

Shaun Johnson2
Benji Marshall1
William Kennedy1
Josh Reynolds1
Billy Walters1

Top Kick Metres

Benji Marshall733
Shaun Johnson505
Chad Townsend260
Josh Reynolds75
Wade Graham71

Top Penalties

Aaron Woods3
Chad Townsend3
Zane Musgrove2
Josh Aloiai2
Andrew Fifita2

Top Errors

Josh Morris5
Jack Williams4
Joseph Leilua3
Billy Walters3
Sione Katoa3

Team Lists

Sharks

Wests Tigers

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Cronulla

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Cameron KingACLNext Season
Josh DuganKneeRound 3

Wests Tigers

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Russell PackerFootIndefinite
Jacob LiddleKneeMid Season
Luke BrooksCalfRound 3
Moses MbyeKneeRound 3

Previous 5 Games

Cronulla

DATEOPPRESULT
21/3/20StormL 10 - 12
14/3/20RabbitohsL 22 - 18
14/9/19Sea EaglesL 28 - 16
8/9/19Wests TigersW 8 - 25
1/9/19RaidersL 14 - 15

Wests Tigers

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20KnightsL 24 - 42
15/3/20DragonsW 14 - 24
8/9/19SharksL 8 - 25
1/9/19DragonsW 14 - 42
24/8/19KnightsW 46 - 4
 