Veteran Shark Matt Prior has agreed to a three-year deal Super League club Leeds, according to Fox Sports.

The 32-year old told the Sharks football department staff that he had agreed to terms on the contract with the Rhinos.

Prior’s departure will help ease Cronulla’s salary cap situation and allow coach John Morris to focus on filling the final four positions of the club’s top 30 roster.

It is believed that up until Prior’s exit, the Sharks had just $29,000 available in their salary cap for the 2020 season.

Prior’s move will allow Leeds to release former Dragons forward Trent Merrin so he can re-join the Red V.

The one-time NSW Origin forward has been desperate to return to Australia.

Prior’s deal will also result in St George Illawarra releasing rising forward Luciano Leilua, who will reportedly join the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal.