The Cronulla Sharks have made a monumental signing to begin their inaugural NRLW season, with Emma Tonegato joining the club.

A former Dally M medallist, Tonegato will lead the team as she faces her newest challenge. Signing on a two-year deal, she is a Jillaroos representative and Olympic gold medallist in Rugby 7s.

The 28-year-old will join from the Dragons where she has been a force to be reckoned with at fullback.

"I'm so excited to be here and I'm looking forward to the season," Tonegato said.

"I had a few decisions to make and ultimately it came down to what was exciting for me and that was the Sharks and to being a part of the inaugural team."

Tonegato was announced as the second signing for the Sharks, following the announcement of her Dragons teammate Quincy Dodd.

Before becoming an Origin representative for New South Wales and the Indigenous All Stars captain, Dodd won the Tarsha Gale Cup when she was younger for the club.

Dodd, who just turned 23 will be with the club until 2026, signing a three-year deal.

"I'm very excited. I've always wanted to play for the Sharks and to be announced as the first signing is definitely an honour," Dodd said.

"I think we have some great players coming to play with us, which is obviously good, but we have some good people here now and joining our team as well."

While Dodd is likely to play as the dummy half, it is expected that Tonegato will likely move into the halves instead of playing fullback.

"A potential positional change might be on the cards but we'll see in pre-season how that all rolls out," she told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.

"It might be a little bit different for me but I'm excited to have pre-season."

"Nicho Hynes has already reached out and offered to help me with my game so I think that's kind of invaluable at this point."