The Cronulla Sharks have released Matt Prior from the final year of his contract.

The two-time NRL Grand Final winner has signed a two-year deal with Leeds Rhinos in the Super League starting in 2020.

“I know that Leeds Rhinos have a fantastic history but have had some tough times in recent years. Hopefully, I can play my part in lifting the clubs fortunes and get us back to challenging for silverware again, Prior said on the club website.

“I know Ava Seumanufagai and Adam Cuthbertson well so it will be good to catch up with those guys and I am sure everyone will make me feel at home.

“I nearly signed for the Rhinos a couple of years ago but we didn’t get the deal done so this is something I have always had in my mind.

“It is an exciting time to be moving to Super League with players like Sonny Bill Williams, Gareth Widdop and George Burgess coming into an unforgiving competition and I can’t wait to get involved with the Rhinos boys in training.”