Chad Townsend has re-signed with the Cronulla Sharks in a deal that will see the star halfback remain at the club until at least the end of 2023.

Townsend, 28, was out of contract at the end of the season, but has opted to re-sign with the Sharks for a further three years which has given him the opportunity to finish his career at the club where he started his NRL career.

Townsend is arguably in the best form of his career at the moment which earned him the Monty Porter medal as the team’s best player for the season and has been one of the more consistent performers for the Sharks since his return to the club in 2016 after a stint with the New Zealand Warriors.

Townsend contributed immensely for the Sharks to help push them to premiership glory in 2016 and has remained solid during his time back at the club.

On Saturday, Townsend told NRL.com that he was ‘confident’ he would re-sign with the Sharks but would do what was best for his family.

“I’m confident that something will happen [with the Sharks] but it is a bit of a process,” he said.

“It’s rugby league, so we’ll see what happens. I’d love to stay and I think the club knows that but I’m at the point now where I’ve got to make the right decision for myself.

“I’ve got two kids now and a wife at home – I need to make sure that I put them first in the decision. I love playing here but it’s a pretty big decision in terms of where I’m at in my career.”