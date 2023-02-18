2023-03-04T08:35:00Z - PointsBet Stadium
Match Summary
Sharks
Rabbitohs
Team Stats
Sharks
Rabbitohs
All Runs4,896
All Run Metres43,801
Line Breaks147
Offloads278
Kick Metres13,292
40/201
Tackles8,797
Missed Tackles832
Penalties Conceded156
Errors323
Player Stats
Point Scorer
|Nicho Hynes
|194
|Latrell Mitchell
|152
|Alex Johnston
|120
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|68
|Blake Taaffe
|68
Goal Kicker
|Nicho Hynes
|83
|Latrell Mitchell
|61
|Blake Taaffe
|30
|Kodi Nikorima
|10
|Braydon Trindall
|2
Try Scorer
|Alex Johnston
|30
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|17
|Sione Katoa
|14
|Cody Walker
|14
|Jesse Ramien
|10
Try Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|21
|Cody Walker
|21
|Latrell Mitchell
|17
|Matt Moylan
|12
|Lachlan Ilias
|12
Linebreak Assists
|Nicho Hynes
|29
|Latrell Mitchell
|24
|Cody Walker
|21
|Matt Moylan
|15
|Siosifa Talakai
|14
Linebreaks
|Alex Johnston
|41
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|30
|Sione Katoa
|17
|Cody Walker
|13
|Taane Milne
|12
Runs
|Nicho Hynes
|407
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|383
|Cameron Murray
|362
|Tevita Tatola
|358
|Siosifa Talakai
|357
Run Metres
|Siosifa Talakai
|3,697
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3,616
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|3,597
|Tevita Tatola
|3,536
|Jai Arrow
|3,167
Post Contact Metres
|Siosifa Talakai
|1,501
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1,476
|Tevita Tatola
|1,454
|Jai Arrow
|1,336
|Thomas Burgess
|1,286
Tackles
|Blayke Brailey
|1,127
|Damien Cook
|1,025
|Cameron Murray
|926
|Cameron McInnes
|897
|Briton Nikora
|849
Ineffective Tackles
|Blayke Brailey
|61
|Briton Nikora
|61
|Matt Moylan
|48
|Jai Arrow
|46
|Teig Wilton
|43
Missed Tackles
|Matt Moylan
|115
|Briton Nikora
|85
|Lachlan Ilias
|83
|Cody Walker
|81
|Jesse Ramien
|62
Tackle Breaks
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|99
|Siosifa Talakai
|99
|Jesse Ramien
|93
|Latrell Mitchell
|92
|Damien Cook
|73
Offloads
|Cameron Murray
|38
|Jesse Ramien
|38
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|37
|Briton Nikora
|37
|Nicho Hynes
|36
Kick Metres
|Nicho Hynes
|9,428
|Lachlan Ilias
|6,342
|Cody Walker
|4,305
|Matt Moylan
|1,738
|Braydon Trindall
|818
Penalties
|Matt Moylan
|18
|Cody Walker
|16
|Jesse Ramien
|15
|Tevita Tatola
|15
|Thomas Burgess
|14
Errors
|Cody Walker
|35
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|31
|Nicho Hynes
|30
|Matt Moylan
|26
|Jesse Ramien
|25
Team Lists
Sharks
Rabbitohs
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Cronulla
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Matt Ikuvalu
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Kade Dykes
|Knee
|Next Season
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Knee
|Pre-Season Challenge
South Sydney
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Liam Knight
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Taane Milne
|Suspension
|Round 2
|Hame Sele
|Calf
|TBC
Previous 5 Games
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/9/22
|Rabbitohs
|L 12 - 38
|10/9/22
|Cowboys
|L 30 - 32
|4/9/22
|Knights
|W 16 - 38
|27/8/22
|Bulldogs
|W 16 - 0
|20/8/22
|Sea Eagles
|W 6 - 40
South Sydney
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|24/9/22
|Panthers
|L 32 - 12
|17/9/22
|Sharks
|W 12 - 38
|11/9/22
|Roosters
|W 14 - 30
|2/9/22
|Roosters
|L 26 - 16
|27/8/22
|Cowboys
|W 20 - 10
