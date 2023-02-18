2023-03-04T08:35:00Z - PointsBet Stadium
#NRLSharksSouths
Sharks
Rabbitohs
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Sharks

Rabbitohs

 

Team Stats

Sharks

Rabbitohs

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

4,896
5,110

All Run Metres

43,801
46,792

Line Breaks

147
153

Offloads

278
269

Kick Metres

13,292
12,344

40/20

1
0

Tackles

8,797
8,920

Missed Tackles

832
777

Penalties Conceded

156
165

Errors

323
318

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Point Scorer

Nicho Hynes194
Latrell Mitchell152
Alex Johnston120
Ronaldo Mulitalo68
Blake Taaffe68

Goal Kicker

Nicho Hynes83
Latrell Mitchell61
Blake Taaffe30
Kodi Nikorima10
Braydon Trindall2

Try Scorer

Alex Johnston30
Ronaldo Mulitalo17
Sione Katoa14
Cody Walker14
Jesse Ramien10

Try Assists

Nicho Hynes21
Cody Walker21
Latrell Mitchell17
Matt Moylan12
Lachlan Ilias12

Linebreak Assists

Nicho Hynes29
Latrell Mitchell24
Cody Walker21
Matt Moylan15
Siosifa Talakai14

Linebreaks

Alex Johnston41
Ronaldo Mulitalo30
Sione Katoa17
Cody Walker13
Taane Milne12

Runs

Nicho Hynes407
Keaon Koloamatangi383
Cameron Murray362
Tevita Tatola358
Siosifa Talakai357

Run Metres

Siosifa Talakai3,697
Keaon Koloamatangi3,616
Ronaldo Mulitalo3,597
Tevita Tatola3,536
Jai Arrow3,167

Post Contact Metres

Siosifa Talakai1,501
Keaon Koloamatangi1,476
Tevita Tatola1,454
Jai Arrow1,336
Thomas Burgess1,286

Tackles

Blayke Brailey1,127
Damien Cook1,025
Cameron Murray926
Cameron McInnes897
Briton Nikora849

Ineffective Tackles

Blayke Brailey61
Briton Nikora61
Matt Moylan48
Jai Arrow46
Teig Wilton43

Missed Tackles

Matt Moylan115
Briton Nikora85
Lachlan Ilias83
Cody Walker81
Jesse Ramien62

Tackle Breaks

Ronaldo Mulitalo99
Siosifa Talakai99
Jesse Ramien93
Latrell Mitchell92
Damien Cook73

Offloads

Cameron Murray38
Jesse Ramien38
Keaon Koloamatangi37
Briton Nikora37
Nicho Hynes36

Kick Metres

Nicho Hynes9,428
Lachlan Ilias6,342
Cody Walker4,305
Matt Moylan1,738
Braydon Trindall818

Penalties

Matt Moylan18
Cody Walker16
Jesse Ramien15
Tevita Tatola15
Thomas Burgess14

Errors

Cody Walker35
Ronaldo Mulitalo31
Nicho Hynes30
Matt Moylan26
Jesse Ramien25

Team Lists

Sharks

Rabbitohs

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview


Injury Report

Cronulla

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Matt IkuvaluKneeIndefinite
Kade DykesKneeNext Season
Ronaldo MulitaloKneePre-Season Challenge

South Sydney

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Liam KnightKneeIndefinite
Taane MilneSuspensionRound 2
Hame SeleCalfTBC

Previous 5 Games

Cronulla

DATE OPP RESULT
17/9/22RabbitohsL 12 - 38
10/9/22CowboysL 30 - 32
4/9/22KnightsW 16 - 38
27/8/22BulldogsW 16 - 0
20/8/22Sea EaglesW 6 - 40

South Sydney

DATE OPP RESULT
24/9/22PanthersL 32 - 12
17/9/22SharksW 12 - 38
11/9/22RoostersW 14 - 30
2/9/22RoostersL 26 - 16
27/8/22CowboysW 20 - 10
 

