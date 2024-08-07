The Cronulla Sharks have provided an official update on Braydon Trindall's status after the five-eighth sustained an injury against the Gold Coast Titans last week.

The club has confirmed that the five-eight has sustained a low-grade hamstring strain and will miss Thursday's match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Replaced by Blayke Brailey in the halves for this round's match, the club are hoping he will be available for their Round 24 clash against the Newcastle Knights at PointsBet stadium.

Braydon Trindall has been ruled out for the Sharks this week after scans confirmed he suffered a low grade hamstring strain in Round 22. With a high re-injury rate (up to 30%) the usual return to play time is 2-4 weeks. Trindall is hoping to be back in Round 24. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 6, 2024

Shifting from dummy-half to the halves, Brailey revealed during the week that he is ready to step into the playmaking role and combine with Daniel Atkinson.

"It's obviously big for us," Brailey said, per NRL.com.

"With Nicho out, Tricky stepped up and now the thought of him not being there really hurts our side.

"He played great again tonight and really stepped up but we'll be looking to [five-eighth] Daniel Atkinson if he's out, and I'll have to step up as well.

"I'm sure I have the players around me who can help me out. It's not my preferred spot, but whatever is best for the team, I am happy to do.

"If that's in the halves or whatever, I am happy to play there."

It has also been revealed that forward Braden Hamlin-Uele will be rested this week after suffering knee soreness throughout the week.