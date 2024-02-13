The Cronulla Sharks have announced Quest Apartment Hotels as their major partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The partnership between the two parties sees Quest join as the NRLW front-of-jersey sponsor and NRL back-left panel of shorts sponsor. They will also become the club's official community partner and official membership partner.

"It's also exciting that we can take our brand on a journey with Quest given they have over 160 hotels across 60 metropolitan, regional and suburban locations throughout Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Fiji," Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said.

"It's a privilege to join forces with an accommodation powerhouse that have been a leader in serviced apartments for 36 years and counting. Not only are Quest always striving for excellence, but they also operate with community at the forefront of their plans and share our values.

"With our NRLW side preparing to play their second season this year, it's brilliant to have Quest backing our women as front-of-jersey sponsor. Both our female and male teams can't wait to create a plethora of highlights while proudly wearing the Quest logo.

"I must also sincerely thank Aramex, our inaugural NRLW front-of-jersey partner who are now proudly passing the baton to Quest."

The partnership was launched on Tuesday afternoon by Cronulla Sharks NRLW players Emma Tonegato, Tiana Penitani, and Jada Taylor, alongside NRL representatives Toby Rudolf, Blayke Brailey and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

"Whether it's on the sports field or as a Business Owner at one of our properties, Quest believes everyone deserves a place to be themselves," General Manager, Brand and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) of The Ascott Limited, Australia, Anthea Dimitrakopoulos said.

"That's why Quest is proud to be the Major Partner of both the Men's and Women's teams.

"Quest and the Cronulla Sharks believe we are only truly successful when the people around us and communities we operate in are thriving too.

"As an Official Community Partner of the 'Sharks Have Heart' program, we are proud to be enabling rugby league clinics for people with disability, anti-racism and social inclusion school programs, and healthy living programs for kids."